21 Storeys: Redefining India's Real Estate Sector

New Delhi [India], October 13: In the bustling metropolis of Mumbai, the real estate market is a dynamic arena, constantly evolving and demanding proficient management. Builders and developers face a myriad of challenges, from managing customer relationships and sales to securing project funding and overseeing operations efficiently. Recognizing these hurdles, "21Storeys," a prominent real estate consultancy, has positioned itself as a reliable partner, offering tailored solutions to ease daily operations for builders and developers.

Acquiring a home is a significant accomplishment in one's life, and 21Storeys has remained steadfast in providing remarkable consultancy services that benefit buyers and sellers alike.

21Storeys, a project that is a complete solution for real estate builders and developers. Which ensures smooth daily operations, result oriented sales,trustworthy customer relationship model and necessary financial support.

Ashish Yadav's: Founder & Director of 21Storeys, his pursuit of excellence has been a defining characteristic since his early years. After achieving immense success as the one of the youngest Senior Vice Presidents at IndiaBulls, he chose to follow his own path and has since become a thriving entrepreneur.

21Storeys specialises in designing strategic marketing plans tailored specifically for real estate projects.

By leveraging thorough market research and industry insights, they develop marketing strategies that enhance the visibility of projects and attract potential buyers.

To build and maintain strong customer relationships, 21Storeys implements advanced CRM systems. These systems assist builders and developers in effectively managing customer interactions by automating follow-ups, tracking customer preferences, and ensuring timely responses.

By doing so, they foster a positive customer experience throughout the entire buying journey.

In addition to marketing and customer relationship management, 21Storeys also assists in developing effective sales pipelines. They provide training for sales teams and implement innovative sales techniques to efficiently close deals.

One of the challenges real estate developers often face is securing project funding.

21Storeys offers their expertise in structuring funding proposals, identifying suitable financing options, and facilitating connections with potential investors or financial institutions. Their financial acumen aids in expediting project funding, ensuring projects commence and complete on time.

Efficient broker management is crucial for successful property transactions. 21Storeys aids in implementing strategies that align with developers' goals, such as broker training programs, commission structures, and performance evaluations. These measures enhance productivity and collaboration between builders, developers, and brokers.

Recognizing that efficient operations are the backbone of any real estate venture, 21Storeys evaluates and optimizes operational processes. They recommend improvements to increase productivity and reduce costs, streamline workflows, and minimize bottlenecks. Their insights contribute to enhancing overall operational efficiency.

As 21Storeys continues to expand, Yadav acknowledges his team as his most significant asset. With a robust network comprising over 20 + builders and developers, they have successfully accomplished more than 400 projects, establishing their position within the market.

Successfully creating an extensive chain of builders and developers nationwide is built on a solid foundation of relationships. They extend their footprint to vibrant cities and states such as Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Gujarat and Goa.

Yadav's vision of 21Storeys stands as a testament to human potential, fueled by passion and steered by an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Website: https://21storeys.com/

Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/21storeys/

Director LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashish-yadav-7565a6140/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/21_storeys/

