27 Indian startups secure over $222 million in funding this week

New Delhi, April 27 The Indian startups continued to raise funds at a normal pace, and this week, as many as 27 startups secured nearly $222.7 million in the country.

This included seven growth-stage deals and 17 early-stage deals, reports Entrackr on Saturday.

"Three early-stage startups did not disclose the amount raised," the report mentioned.

Last week, about 37 startups secured around $310 million in the country.

Among the growth-stage deals, seven startups raised $150.6 million in funding this week.

Financial services firm Northern Arc secured the highest amount of funding of $80 million.

This was followed by network-as-a-service provider CloudExtel, trucking aggregator for enterprises LetsTransport, online marketplace for financial products BankBazaar, provider of business, property, and school financing Clix Capital, agri-fintech platform Samunnati, and co-working space provider Smartworks which raised $24 million, $22 million, $9.6 million, $6 million, $5 million, and $4 million, respectively.

Moreover, 17 early-stage startups collectively secured $72.08 million in funding during this week.

Omni-channel fashion brand Lyskraft topped the list followed by space-tech startup Dhruva Space, real estate and infra decarbonisation platform Accacia, B2C credit management firm CheQ, and an open-source project management platform Plane.

The list also includes startups such as a provider of Solar EPC solutions Soleos Solar Energy, healthcare and insurtech firm FlashAid, elder care startup bubble tea and other food items platform Boba Bhai, sustainable container logistics and supply chain optimisation startup MatchLog, among others.

