2COMS Consulting Group introduces Gig4U.co, an Indian Gig work and Freelance Marketplace, through its subsidiary GigFlex Pvt. Ltd.

Headquartered in Kolkata, 2COMS Consulting Pvt. Ltd. Group proudly announces the launch of its subsidiary Gigflex Pvt Ltd.

Gigflex Pvt Ltd unveils , an online marketplace for skilled freelancers to serve businesses. Gigflex Pvt Ltd's objective is to steadily raise the country's economic level by creating economic possibilities for freelancers and gig workers and businesses. Gig4u.co is a collaborative gig marketplace for companies and freelancers. This platform is open to all types of companies, startups and freelancers.

Pramod Pachisia and Prashant Pachisia, Gig4U's co-founders, have over 30 years of combined experience in human resources, employment, recruitment, and staffing. They added, "India has a big potential to transform gig workers since more people are utilizing technology and are open to virtual work. India has a talent pool that is both talented and affordable."

Statistics of the Gig Economy in India:

In recent years, most professional gig economy areas have seen substantial growth. The gig economy is gaining traction in India. Studies show that gig platforms contribute 5-12 per cent to the GDP of underdeveloped countries, whereas 1-4 per cent in developed countries.

As of 2019, NitiAayog reports that gig-platform-based businesses created over 2 million jobs. Their frontline work during the pandemic highlighted the value of the gig economy.

The Indian gig economy is predicted to triple in scale in the next ten years, generating 90 million workforces.

India ranks 7th in the worldwide science and engineering talent pool.

The ensuing economy would be worth USD 250 billion, or around 1.25 per cent of India's GDP.

In India, the gig economy is helping to close the wage gap. According to a study titled "The Impact of COVID-19 and Industry 4.0 on the Future of Work for Women, An Insight from the Formal Sector in India," the gig economy can indeed empower more women in India.

Key Highlights of Gig4U:

Gig4U: India's first diversified freelance marketplace. It brings together businesses, employers, and freelancers to achieve common goals.

Delivering a wide variety of services, from design & creative, sales & marketing, business process automation, cloud, web, Human Resource, Customer Service, Digital marketing, mobile and software development & more.

Gig4u prioritizes customer satisfaction and security. With "ESCROW," payment mechanism Gig4U offers a safe way to route payments for both parties.

Its goal is to make managing your business needs effortless, regardless of geographic location.

By the end of next year 2023, Gig4U aims to have over 1000 active clients and over 50,000 active Service Providers on its platform and undertake 500000 lakh tasks a year.

