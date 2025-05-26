2nd Edition of French Space Days Concludes Across India, Reinforcing Indo-French Space Collaboration

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 26: Business France India is pleased to announce the successful completion of the 2nd edition of the French Space Days India in partnership with CNES and Embassy of France in India, held from May 19 to 22, 2025, across New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The event showcased the strength of Indo-French space cooperation, attracting significant attention from both public and private players in the Indian space ecosystem.

A delegation of five innovative French companies participated in this event featuring technical visits, strategic roundtables, B2B meetings, and networking events with Indian space stakeholders.

About the participating companies

Axon' Cable specializes in designing and manufacturing advanced wires, cables, harnesses, connectors, and integrated systems for high-technology applications, including key space projects such as the International Space Station and various satellite missions. To better serve Indian customers, the Axon' Group established its subsidiary, Axon' Interconnectors & Wires Pvt. Ltd., in Bangalore in 2009, offering locally manufactured cable assemblies and state-of-the-art interconnect solutions with access to cleanroom facilities.

Coriolis Composites is a global reference in automated fiber placement (AFP), providing integrated machine and digital solutions for the design and manufacturing of complex composite structures. With over 20 years of experience and more than 100 AFP machines installed worldwide, the company serves key industries such as aerospace, automotive, defense, and energy.

Plug'in , established in 1999, is a leading international supplier of hermetic feedthroughs, serving customers in over 50 countries, including major space manufacturers and world-renowned research laboratories. With over 25 years of expertise, they specialize in the design and manufacture of custom and standard hermetic electrical and optical feedthroughs, leveraging a proprietary epoxy sealing technology qualified by both ESA and NASA.

TimeLink Microsystems specializes in advanced timing and frequency solutions for critical civil and defense applications. They design, manufacture, and supply a comprehensive range of COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) products, as well as fully customized systems tailored to specific user synchronization requirements. With full in-house development and production capabilities, they ensure seamless adaptation to any synchronization source and the generation of a wide range of precise output signals.

Transvalor activities in the aerospace sector enable providing high-performance numerical simulation software tailored to the needs of the aerospace industry. Their solutions help manufacturers design components using advanced materials such as titanium alloys and superalloys, while ensuring performance under extreme conditions, particularly high temperatures.

Highlights from the Multi-City Program

New Delhi - May 19 - The Indo-French Space Conference, held on May 19 at the French Embassy in New Delhi, opened with a high-level CEO Meet and brought together key stakeholders from the space sectors of both countries. The event was inaugurated with a plenary session featuring a keynote address by H.E. Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, alongside senior representatives from IN-SPACe, CNES, and Safran. Two thematic round tables followed: 'Harnessing Indo-French Synergies to Serve Global Space Markets', moderated by the Satcom Industry Association with participation from Safran Data Systems India, and 'Exploring the Indian and French Space Industries: Government Strategies, Private Sector', moderated by the Indian Space Association and featuring Kaleideo, Azista BST, and Elena Geo Systems.

Chennai - May 20 - The delegation visited Agnikul Cosmos and IIT Madras research park, gaining insights into India's thriving space-tech ecosystem. Presentations by TIDCO and the VANAAM Cluster highlighted Tamil Nadu's innovation-driven approach to aerospace. The day concluded with the French Space Night Chennai, a convivial networking dinner with Chennai's Indo-French industrial network.

Mumbai - May 21 - Delegates visited Manastu Space and Nelco, exploring collaborative opportunities in satcom and propulsion technologies. The evening's French Space Night Mumbai, hosted at the Residence of the France in Mumbai, gathered key players from Mumbai's aerospace and defence sectors.

Hyderabad / Bangalore - May 22 - The final day of the event featured personalized business programs tailored to each company, including targeted technical meetings and site visits in Hyderabad and Bangaloretwo of India's leading aerospace innovation hubs. Participants toured key industry sites such as SkyRoot, Dhruva Space, XDLINX, Kaleideo, and Kepler, gaining firsthand insight into the cutting-edge developments shaping the Indian space sector.

A Renewed Impetus for Indo- French Space Collaboration

The 2025 edition of French Space Days reaffirmed the long-standing and evolving partnership between France and India in the space domain. With over 60 years of institutional cooperation between CNES and ISRO, the focus is now expanding toward commercial and technological co-development in the New Space economy.

Key themes explored during the event included:

* Satellite manufacturing and satellite components

* Software for space application

* Emerging technologies applied to micro and nano launchers

* Dual-use technologies linking space and defence sectors

Looking Ahead

French Space Days 2025 has laid a strong foundation for future industrial partnerships, co-innovation, and investment opportunities. Following this enthusiastic response from the Indian ecosystem France looks forward to welcoming Indian startups, research institutions, and industry leaders at the Paris Air Show in June 2025.

Business France India thanks all its partners, participants, and collaborators for making this edition a successand looks forward to continuing to support strategic engagements between France and India in the years to come.

About Business France

Business France is the public consulting business serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating foreign investment in France.

It promotes France's firms, business image and nationwide economic attractiveness as an investment location and runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 53 countries throughout the world.

In 2023, support from Business France made it possible to generate EUR3.3 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid-size companies, accounting for more than 27,111 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 58% of the 1,815 foreign investment decisions in 2023, accounting for 67% of the 59,254 jobs created or maintained nationwide.

