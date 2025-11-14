‘3 C’s & Company’ and ‘Elite Jewels’ Shine Bright with Grand Surat Launch; Bollywood Actress Ishita Raj Unveils the Collections

Founded by Priyank Gurnani, Rachit Poddar & Sapna Gurnani, who have been active in the jewellery business for 15 years, their journey to becoming a global brand began in Surat; the inauguration took place in the presence of over 800 guests.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 13:Two new names in the jewellery industry – 3 C's & Co., Luxury Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry and Elite Jewels – Natural Diamond & Polki Jewelry– held a grand launch in the diamond city of Surat. Both stores were inaugurated at Roongta Estella (G-27, G-28) on New Citylight Road in the presence of Bollywood actress Ishita Raj, who is also the brand ambassador for 3 C's & Co.

Over 800 distinguished guests, industry representatives, and Surat Elite Guests and Jewellers attended the inauguration ceremony. The event showcased a stunning blend of Surat's traditional craftsmanship and modern luxury jewellery design.

Both stores feature a unique collection of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and polki jewellery. According to the company, the entire lab-grown diamond collection available here is of high-grade quality, manufactured in India and Surat, fostering Honourable Modiji's vision of Make in India. This collection of over 400 designer pieces beautifully blends both traditional and modern styles.

Company Director Priyank Gurnani said, “We have been associated with the jewelry industry for the past 15 years. We are proud to launch a brand from the global diamond hub of Surat, representing Indian craftsmanship, innovation, and international style. We aim to open luxury showrooms of ‘3 C's & Co. Luxury Jewelry' across Gujarat, various cities in India, and abroad in the future.”

Company Director Rachit Poddar said, “Our aim is to provide our customers with not just jewelry, but a luxury experience. Every design tells a story, and every collection embodies an emotion. Lab-grown diamonds are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and reflective of the values of future generations. We are committed to giving India a new identity in this direction.”

On this occasion, actress Ishita Raj said, “Surat is a city of hardworking and creative people. The finesse and artistry of the jewellery here are amazing. It is a matter of pride to have such a wonderful luxury brand launch in such a city.”

Guests present during the inauguration ceremony praised the new collections, stating that the launch of international luxury jewellery brands in Surat will further enhance the city's reputation.

