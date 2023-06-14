3AI announces GCC X...Summit to explore new age AI, Analytics & Data capabilities in Global Capability Centers

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 14: 3AI, India's largest platform for AI and analytics leaders, professionals, and aspirants, has announced its next in-person event, the GCC X...Summit. The event will take place on Friday, July 21st, 2023, in Bengaluru and will focus on "Reimagining the New Next in GCCs with AI". With over 35 speakers, 20+ sessions, 600+ delegates, and 200+ GCC leaders, the GCC X Summit is set to be India's largest GCC-focused event exploring the transformation in GCCs with AI. GCC X Summit promises to be a gala affair with full-day sessions coupled with PINNACLE Awards 2023 announcements followed by a Networking Dinner & Entertainment with felicitation of AI Makers 100 awardees.

India is a hub for global capability centers, with 1500+ GCCs and two new GCCs added every week, employing close to 1.4 million professionals, and constituting 25% of India's technology workforce. By 2026, India is projected to have 2000+ GCCs employing 2 million professionals with new-age exponential technology skills and generating revenues upwards of USD 60 Bn. However, global capability centers are at a critical inflection point, and the GCC X...Summit aims to address this by focusing on new-age AI, analytics, and data engineering capabilities in GCCs.

"GCC leaders and AI, Analytics & Data leaders in GCCs will need to harness the burgeoning power of AI to drive corporate decisions, innovate new products & services, reinvent business models for the continued success of their business in the new world, and trigger insights, intelligence & recommendations hubs for amplified decision making. The GCC X Summit provides a unique opportunity for AI, Analytics & Data leaders, and professionals to come together and explore the new age capabilities in Global Capability Centers. With a focus on reimagining the new next in GCCs with AI, this event promises to showcase topical scenarios, best practices, and trends, providing delegates with a practical behind-the-scenes look at how GCCs are executing parent organization strategies enabled by Data, AI, and Analytics to create value and differentiation," said Sameer Dhanrajani, President, 3AI.

The event will cover end-to-end coverage areas, including new next in AI, Analytics & Data Engineering capabilities in GCCs, AI Center of Excellence & hubs construct, Generative AI applications & use cases, AI - First enterprise construct enabled by GCCs, New age Talent & Workforce Strategies, Transformation & Innovation enabled by Data & AI, Data Governance & Compliance frameworks, AI Ethics & Regulation mechanisms, and AI Strategy & roadmap in GCCs.

GCC X...summit is also designed for leaders, executives & professionals that are evaluating the feasibility of augmenting Data, AI & Analytics capabilities & solutions in their GCCs along with consulting firms, BPM & Technology providers, Pure Play Analytics firms, Cloud players, Digital Platform Players, and Startups that are working or exploring to work with GCCs. Given the cross-industry and cross-functional relevance of this summit, AI & Analytics, Data Sciences, Data Engineering, Cloud & Data aspirants, business leaders, savants, and learners will be participating as well.

GCC X Summit will be a confluence of decision makers, trailblazers, visionaries, experts, subject matter experts, practitioners & enthusiasts all in one place and a platform for contextualized discussions, knowledge sharing, and forging new connections. The summit promises differentiated content, novel session tracks & formats coupled with an unparalleled event experience.

3AI is India's largest platform for AI & Analytics leaders, professionals & aspirants. The platform is focused on democratizing AI & Analytics thought leadership quotient at scale for leaders & partner enterprises. With 700+ by-invite thought leaders representing 640+ organizations and 26,000+ active and fast-increasing members representing 980+ organizations. 3AI is revolutionizing the AI & Analytics ecosystem and has a formidable presence in the USA, UK, UAE, Australia & Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://gccxsummit.com/

