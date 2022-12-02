3rd Edition of Global Kids Achievers Awards to be held virtually on 5th December 2022

Virtual Global Kids Achievers Awards scheduled on 5th December 2022

India, December 2: The 3rd edition of Global Kids Achievers Awards initiated by DreamCatchers, a leading research organization, will be held virtually on 5th December 2022. DreamCatchers brings this initiative of Global Kids Achievers Awards to recognize kids achievers across the globe who are pushing the boundaries of excellence in various fields at a tender age.

Global Kids Achievers Awards 2022 is a most reputed Award that is going to honour children from various verticals such as Writing, Modeling, Arts, Dance, Science, Acting, Sports, Music, Innovation, Singing, etc., and provides them with a unique platform which motivates them to excel in their respective vertical. At GKAA, we celebrate children’s achievements that combine creativity and innovation with results and recognize them as they set new standards for bringing glory within their respective fields.

This year, 100 kids are going to get felicitated at the virtual platform on 5th December 2022. To name a few are Aelita Andre from Australia, Shanah Manjeru from Kenya, Muhammad Ali Moula from UAE, Jyash Tholiya, Rayansh Boddu, Aaditri Gattu, Koduri Advaitha Bharathi, Ramananda Karthikeya, Akshita Malik, Krinith Pavithra, Ashaya Siddharth, Sia Sehgal, Abhay Ram Nathani, Yashica Salwan, Ayushman Jhingran, Tanuj Samaddar, Koduri Abhinava Varchaswi, Arshil Saini, Shreya G Hipparagi from India, Muhammad Ayad from Pakistan, Bala Karthik Baskaran from Sweden and many others.

Sharing her vision, Director Harpreett Ghai said that she is very positive about the initiative as this brings loads of motivation to kids with extraordinary talents and makes parents feel proud of their children.

Follow us at Facebook: www.facebook.com/globalkidsachieversawards/

Tag us at Instagram: www.instagram.com/globalkidsachieversawards/

For All updates, visit the website: www.globalkidsachieversawards.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor