3rd Prithvi Award Solidifies India's ESG Mandate: ESG Research Foundation Recognizes Corporate Excellence in Sustainability

New Delhi [India], September 29: The ESG Research Foundation (ESGRF), a leading Section 8 not-for-profit organization, successfully concluded its prestigious 3rd Prithvi Award ceremony at the Hotel Shangri-La, New Delhi, September 27, 2025. The event recognized and honoured more than 25 organizations for their outstanding contributions to environmental protection and sustainability.

The ceremony was graced by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon'ble Union Minister of Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, who served as the Chief Guest. In his address, Minister Meghwal championed the integration of corporate responsibility with national goals, stating, "The organizations awarded today are setting a powerful example. Their dedication proves that environmental stewardship is an indispensable pillar of a just and prosperous economy."

Foundational Vision and Leadership Conclave

Providing the context for the award, CA Atul Gupta, Founder Director of the ESG Research Foundation, along with CA Deepak Batra Director and CEO Rajesh Bhalla articulated the core mission:

"We are at a pivotal moment where sustainable business practices are no longer a choice but a necessity for long-term resilience and value creation. The Prithvi Awards are our way of acknowledging the forward-thinking leaders who are not only driving financial success but are also creating a positive impact on the planet and its people."

A Confluence of Top Leadership

The event featured a high-powered panel of Guests of Honour from the public sector and bureaucracy, emphasizing the consensus on the ESG mandate. Distinguished Guests of Honour included:

- CA Sandeep Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), GAIL (India) Limited

- CA Anuj Jain, Director (Finance), Indian Oil Corporation Limited

- CA Mahaveer Singhvi, IFS, Former Joint Secretary (E&SA), Ministry of External Affairs

- Shri Ajay Mittal, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

- Shri Mahesh Bajaj, Former Executive Director, Indian Bank along with other Directors of Finance from major PSUs.

Technical Insight and Judicial Perspective

The day's agenda included four crucial technical sessions dedicated to discussing key ESG themes, including regulatory compliance (BRSR), green finance, and the role of technology in sustainability reporting.

A major highlight was the special address delivered by CA Vineet Kothari, former Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, who provided a critical judicial and ethical perspective on corporate accountability and environmental liability.

Knowledge Releases for Inspiration

To further champion best practices, the ESGRF launched three significant knowledge resources:

- A Coffee Table Book detailing the impactful activities of the ESGRF.

- A Documentary Movie showcasing successful on-the-ground ESG projects.

- A booklet titled 'Aspire to Inspire', which compiles inspirational case studies by various companies to encourage wider adoption of sustainable practices.

The successful conclusion of the 3rd Prithvi Award reinforces the ESG Research Foundation's commitment to driving environmental excellence and making sustainability a core component of India's corporate strategy.

The ESG Research Foundation (ESGRF) is a Section 8 (not-for-profit) organization focused on advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles through research, education, and its annual flagship Prithvi Awards.

