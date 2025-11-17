4000 students graduate from SRMIST's Online & Distance Education course 2025

HT Syndication

Kattankulathur [India], November 17: "Success in higher education today is not about taking time away from life, but learning within life itself," said Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur (SRMIST-KTR), as he addressed thousands of graduands during the Graduation Day 2025 Ceremony conducted by the Directorate of Online and Distance Education (DODE), SRMIST.

The Vice Chancellor commended the graduating class for demonstrating a transformative new model of education, one that empowers working professionals, entrepreneurs, and lifelong learners to upskill without interrupting their personal and professional commitments. He added, "Your classrooms were your living rooms and offices. You balanced work, family, and study with remarkable discipline. You represent the future of higher education, professionals who learn and apply knowledge in real-time across industries."

This year, a total of 4,215 learners received their degrees and diplomas, reflecting the growing impact of SRMIST's flexible, accessible and technology-driven online learning ecosystem. Of these, 1,925 students received their degrees in person, while 2,290 were awarded in absentia, demonstrating the university's commitment to enabling education beyond geographical boundaries.

The degrees were awarded across diverse programmes, including 2,534 learners from the Master of Business Administration (MBA), 1,365 from the Master of Computer Applications (MCA), 39 from the Master of Commerce, 22 from the Master of Science, 15 from the Master of Arts, 88 from the Bachelor of Business Administration, 100 from the Bachelor of Computer Applications, 22 from the Bachelor of Commerce, 22 from the Bachelor of Arts, and 8 Diploma holders, representing academic disciplines that continue to grow in relevance for a digital-first global workforce. Celebrating academic excellence, 50 rank medallists were honoured during the ceremony, comprising 31 first-rank, 10 second-rank, and 9 third-rank achievers across programmes, underlining the university's focus on nurturing top talent through outcome-based, industry-aligned online education.

Dr. Manoranjan Pon. Ram, Director, Directorate of Online Education, described SRM Online Education as a digital learning initiative shaped by academic rigor, experienced faculty, multimedia content development, and a robust Learning Management System. "SRM Online bridges the gap between traditional learning and modern flexibility, empowering students in India and abroad to pursue UGC-entitled online degrees backed by the same academic excellence that defines SRMIST," he said.

He emphasized that SRMIST's online programs strictly follow UGC-DEB regulations under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and are designed for professionals seeking career advancement, domain change, or global mobility.

This year's ceremony highlighted SRMIST's commitment to equity and inclusive growth. The Vice Chancellor encouraged graduands to remain engaged as part of the SRMIST Digital-First Alumni Network, stating, "Be the innovators in your organisations, the mentors in your teams, and the problem solvers in your communities. India's progress depends on leaders like you, those who combine digital literacy with human empathy and ambition with service."

The ceremony was a vibrant confluence of tradition, pride, and forward-looking optimism, reaffirming SRMIST's stature as a premier institution shaping the future of education and innovation in India.

ABOUT SRM

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2025 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 11th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems.

SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur and Acharapakkam (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in.

