VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 23: Delhi NCR, often called the food capital of India, has always been a melting pot of rich North Indian flavors. From age-old recipes perfected in legendary kitchens to contemporary takes on timeless classics, the region is home to some of the finest culinary gems that continue to define our love for food. Here is our pick of 5 Must Try North Indian Culinary Gems in Delhi NCR

1- Daryaganj - By the Inventors of Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani

Some restaurants serve food, but a rare few serve history on a plate. Daryaganj - By the Inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani is one such name that has become synonymous with North Indian dining at its finest.

The story goes back to 1947, when India had just gained independence and Delhi was welcoming people, cultures and flavours from across the border. Among them was Kundan Lal Jaggi who came to Delhi after partition and opened a restaurant in the iconic lanes of Daryaganj, Delhi. It was here that he invented two dishes that went on to define North Indian cuisine - Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani. Crafted in that restaurant, these recipes soon became the pride of post-partition Delhi and remain timeless favourites even today.

Decades later, Kundan Lal Jaggi's grandson Raghav Jaggi, along with his childhood friend Amit Bagga, decided to bring this legacy back to life. In 2019, they co-founded Daryaganj with a vision to honour the classics while giving today's diners an unforgettable experience.

The forte at Daryaganj is classic North Indian cuisine bursting with a rich history and robust flavours. The dishes on the menu transcend time, whisking you back to the lanes of twentieth-century Daryaganj and enthralling you with the authentic flavours that generations have grown up with.

The star attraction remains the Original 1947 Butter Chicken, rich, coarse gravy, and cooked with the same recipe that first won hearts more than 75 years ago. Adding to this legacy is Today's Butter Chicken, a modern interpretation, a modern rendition with a silky, velvety gravy that brings a fresh charm to the classic. Alongside it is the Original 1947 Dal Makhani, slow-cooked overnight to achieve the velvety perfection that stands legendary.

The menu holds many treasures, from the hearty Keema Kaleji and the rustic Bharwan Paneer Tikka to the iconic Tandoori Chicken, and the crispy Chicken Pakora.For those seeking a true feast of flavours, the Inventor's Platter and Butter Paneer definitely cannot be missed.

The food is cooked with fresh, hand-picked ingredients, with a selection of tandoor-grilled meats, seafood, and vegetables prepared to perfection. It celebrates North Indian flavours from the post-independence era, brought to life using local produce. The consistent winner throughout the meal is the taste and texture, owing to the high-quality produce being of similar specifications as used in that era, made from recipes handed down the generations.

Walking into Daryaganj is like stepping into a story. The interiors capture the warmth of Old Delhi while embracing modern design, creating a space that feels both rooted and contemporary. The experience engages all five senses - the sight of timeless interiors, the aroma of a specially curated Indian Narghisi fragrance, the taste of recipes born in 1947, the sound of old classics reimagined by newer artists, and the touch of warm, thoughtful hospitality making every visit to Daryaganj a complete journey.

Already a favourite across Delhi NCR, and now with its first international outpost in Bangkok, Daryaganj continues to celebrate food as heritage, showcasing the rich and diverse flavours of North India, with a vision to make it one of the world's most cherished cuisines.

2- Angry Sardar: Redefining North Indian Flavours with Authenticity & Bold Taste

In a culinary landscape often cluttered with shortcuts, Angry Sardar has carved a space for itself by staying fiercely authentic to North Indian traditionswithout compromise. What began as a vision to bring unfiltered Punjabi soul food to the city has now grown into a brand with 7 thriving outlets India 3 in Goa, 1 in Mumbai, 1 in M3M Avenue Gurugram as well as we have 2 abroad in (Bangkok & Pattaya) and 2 more in the pipeline Pitampura (Delhi) and Hyderabad, each serving food that speaks directly to the heart.

At the helm of this journey are Chef Preetam and Chef Danish, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that every Angry Sardar outlet serves the same signature taste. From sourcing to preparation, their focus has always been on consistency and quality, so diners experience the same richness whether they're in Gurgaon, Noida, or Delhi.

What truly sets Angry Sardar apart is its unwavering commitment to purity. Every dish is cooked in pure ghee, enhancing both flavour and health, while no artificial colours are ever used. The restaurant also prides itself on its in-house masalas, crafted specially to deliver a depth of taste that generic spice blends simply cannot match.

The menu is a bold reflection of its namebig flavours, hearty portions, and unforgettable recipes. Standouts include the Animal Style Tandoori Chicken, a dish that has become synonymous with Angry Sardar, alongside robust classics like Nihari, Mutton Korma, Butter Chicken, and Amritsari Fish. And no meal here is complete without desserteach one made in-house, ensuring freshness and authenticity with every bite.

With its fast-growing presence and uncompromising food philosophy, Angry Sardar has become more than just a restaurant chainit's a movement that celebrates the unapologetic richness of Punjabi cuisine. For those who crave food that's as bold as it is authentic, Angry Sardar is not just a must-try; it's an experience.

3-Baba's Restaurant: A Timeless Legacy of Punjabi Flavours Since 1962

Baba's Restaurant has long been synonymous with Punjabi culinary heritage, carrying forward a legacy that began in "Ludhiana in 1962". What started as a modest eatery has today blossomed into a celebrated chain, delighting diners across Delhi-NCR with authentic flavours and a sense of tradition that few can replicate. With outlets at "Golf Course Road, Infinity Tower A (Cybercity), Noida Sector 104, and Defence Colony DDA Market", Baba's has steadily expanded its footprint while remaining true to the recipes and ethos that defined its early years.

At the heart of Baba's enduring reputation lies its iconic butter chickena dish that has become as legendary as the restaurant itself. Unlike the tomato-heavy versions found elsewhere, Baba's butter chicken is crafted with a mellow sweetness from caramelized onions, a distinctive golden-yellow hue, and a recipe passed down through generations. Prepared without a single drop of oil, it strikes the perfect balance between richness and comfortindulgent yet never heavy. Over the decades, this signature dish has set a benchmark in North Indian dining, often hailed as among the very best in the region.

Each outlet across NCR brings this legacy into modern settings. The Golf Course Road branch is a favourite among families, Infinity Tower in Cybercity caters to the city's corporate crowd, while the Noida Sector 104 outlet has emerged as a hub for food enthusiasts seeking an authentic Punjabi dining experience. Yet, no matter the location, the essence of Baba's remains unchangedhearty, soulful food cooked with care, preserving recipes perfected over decades.

For its patrons, Baba's is more than just a restaurantit is a legacy. Every plate served tells the story of a family tradition, a city's love for Punjabi food, and a cuisine that continues to win hearts across generations. Check here for more details.

4- Masala & Sons: Delivering Bold North Indian Flavours Right to Your Doorstep

Nestled in the heart of Lajpat Nagar 4, "Masala & Sons" has quickly become a favorite among North Indian and Mughlai cuisine lovers. Known for its rich, aromatic dishes offered at surprisingly affordable prices, this delivery-only gem has built a loyal customer base that keeps coming back for more.

What sets Masala & Sons apart is its menupacked with crowd-pleasers like jalapeno naan, dhaba chicken curry, kadhai chicken, mutton rogan josh, and chicken biryani. Each dish promises mouthwatering flavour without breaking the bankaverage cost for one order lands around a budget-friendly ₹350.

Beyond its popular entrees, the kitchen also excels at hearty starters like paneer malai tikka, amritsari paneer tikka, soya chaap Afghani, dahi ke kebab, and creatively stuffed treats such as aloo dunali and tandoori mushroomall crafted with skill and presented with care.

Customers particularly highlight the excellent value, fast service, proper packaging, and contactless deliveryfactors that make the overall dining experience smooth and reliable. One delighted customer summed it up best: "It's very, very tasty."

Masala & Sons social presence reinforces this ethos, promoting "safe, hygienic gourmet delivery" to satiate cravings for authentic North Indian comfort food right at home.

In a city flooded with culinary choices, Masala & Sons stands out for blending tradition with convenience. Whether you're craving silky curries, smokey kebabs, or indulgent biryanis, this kitchen delivers authenticity with every bite.

5-Cafe De'Lan: "Where North Indian Comfort Meets Cafe Culture"

Tucked away on the third floor of Sector 104's Hajipur hub, Cafe De'Lan is fast becoming Noida's favorite fusion cafe a place where hearty North Indian classics rub shoulders with modern European charm. Beyond its stylish interiors and vibrant ambience, this cafe shines with a menu designed for flavorful discovery.

Though widely known for its continental offerings, Cafe De'Lan doesn't shy away from classics like Paneer Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken, Andhra Chicken Curry, and Dal Makhni. These dishes stand out for their honest, comforting flavours genuinely North Indian and house-worthy.

What makes De'Lan special is its seamless blend of indulgence and comfort. The cafe opens as early as 12 p.m., making it a favorite for lunch loversthink Rainbow Quinoa Salad, Avocado Toast with jaggery butter, and Vegetarian Burritosall served with a refreshing dose of greenery and cozy lounge corners.

As the day grows, the cafe evolves. Live music, handcrafted mocktails, and a gently lit rooftop lounge cater to relaxed evening outings or romantic dates. The space is equally family-friendly, with board games and a kids' area that keeps younger visitors entertainedwhile adults sip their coffee in peace.

Whether you're craving soulful North Indian fare during lunch or a relaxing cafe vibe in the evening, Cafe De'Lan offers bothwith style, comfort, and a memorable twist

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor