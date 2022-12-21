5th Edition Pride of Nation Awardees Felicitated by Nitin Gadkari

The 5th edition of the 'Pride of Nation Awards' was held on December 16, 2022, at the DG NCC Auditorium, Delhi Cantt., as part of the Vijay Diwas Celebration. Instituted by Veterans India, Pride of Nation awards hold its place amongst the most prestigious awards in India and is given to the people who have made a notable contribution in their fields and in the process made India proud. The awards were dignified by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, as the Chief Guest.

The awards aim at acknowledging success, recognizing contributions, appreciating efforts and celebrating the growth of the contributors of the Nation who are our pride. They aim to appreciate exceptional service of the awardees and help them evolve as leaders in their domain.

The awardees of the 5th Edition of the Pride of Nation Awards 2022 included CB Rawal who was awarded the Pride of Nation Award for Excellence in Education, Dr Sohini Sastri, awarded for Excellence in Vedic Astrology, Daud Siddiqui, awarded for Excellence in Real Estate Services, Dr Niranjan S. Mittal, awarded for Excellence in Astrology, Amit Budania, awarded for Outstanding Contribution to Social Welfare in Indian Education, Sanjay Jain, awarded for Excellence in Mind Power and Life Coaching, Dinesh Goyal, awarded for Excellent Contribution to Social Welfare and Dr Rajan Raj who received the Pride of Nation Award for Excellence in Astrology.

The entries for this award go through a stringent selection process by the jury and are supported by data and recommendations from various patrons. The winners are selected through a refined process, wherein the best performers in the service or business categories are identified. A critical evaluation of their offerings and performance on various criteria, vis-a-vis other players in the same geography is conducted based on consumer surveys and opinion polls both online and offline.

Gracing the event, chief guest Nitin Gadkari shared his thoughts on the impact made by Veterans India as an organisation in the society and said that a country grows through the sum total growth of each of its citizens and that it is an honour to acknowledge and appreciate the talented and the deserving of the Nation at a forum like this.

B.K Mishra, Founder and National President, Veterans India was grateful and delighted as he congratulated the awardees and was proud to be associated with an organization which identifies the ones working hard for our country. Veterans India is a national apolitical patriotic organisation of veterans from all fields led by ex-servicemen to enhance the feeling of nationalism and patriotism among the citizens through its 17 wings aimed at achieving the 17 sustainable goals of the United Nations. Veterans India has also expanded its wings in all states, districts and block levels. Other notable attendees at the event included General Dr V.K. Singh, Major General GD Bakshi, Nisith Pramanik, Suresh Kashyap and Suresh Chavhanke.

The first four editions of the Pride of Nation awards were graced by eminent personalities like Former Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport & Highways of India, General V.K. Singh & Army officer of India and the Commanding Battalion of Kargil War, Major General Bakshi.

