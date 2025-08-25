70-80% of India's mobile data consumed indoors: TRAI chief

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Nearly 70 to 80 per cent of India's mobile data traffic is consumed indoors, yet significant coverage gaps remain in many premises, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairperson Anil Kumar Lahoti said on Monday.

With the adoption of advanced technologies like 5G, indoor connectivity requires planning of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI), including fibre entry, ducting, cable trays, rooftop access, Wi-Fi readiness and resilience, as part of core infrastructure planning, similar to electricity and water supply, the telecom regulatory authority chief said, addressing an online interactive session on the Framework for Rating of Properties on Digital Connectivity jointly organised with The Forum of Indian Regulators (FoIR).

TRAI Chairperson further informed participants that TRAI had notified the Regulations, 2024, introducing a voluntary star-rating system for properties and had released the Manual for Assessment of Digital Connectivity on August 13, 2025, to guide evaluations.

He added that TRAI has already registered eight Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) to operationalise this framework, with more applications under review.

The session was attended by FoIR Members along with senior representatives from Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), Competition Commission of India (CCI), State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs), Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA).

The session provided a platform to share knowledge and exchange perspectives on mainstreaming digital connectivity infrastructure in real estate and infrastructure planning in the country across different sectors.

More than 80 senior officers from FoIR and other organisations participated in the online session.

Ravi Mital, Honorary Chairperson, FoIR and Chairman, IBBI emphasised that robust digital connectivity is now a foundational requirement across all sectors finance, education, transport, housing, healthcare and beyond.

He commended TRAI for bringing forward the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024 and underlined the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration among regulators to embed digital connectivity readiness into planning and governance frameworks.

This engagement is part of TRAI's ongoing outreach with stakeholders to raise awareness and promote adoption of its digital connectivity rating framework in line with national priorities such as Digital India and the Smart Cities Mission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor