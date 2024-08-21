76 Per cent of Consumers in India to Increase Usage on Open Internet, Positioning India's Ad Spend for Continued Growth: The Trade Desk Report

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 21: New research from global advertising leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) shows young Indian consumers are increasingly gravitating towards the open internet. Nearly eight in 10 users surveyed have increased their time on the open internet, with 76 per cent expecting this trend to continue. The open internetwhich includes over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV), music streaming, online gaming, and news/websites now reaches an astounding 640 million users across India.

These insights are part of the new research study, "India's Engaged Audience: Why the Open Internet is the New Premium," highlighting opportunities to connect with the highly coveted consumer group aged 18 to 34.

"The shift to the open internet represents a pivotal moment for marketers," said Tejinder Gill, General Manager, India, The Trade Desk. "As more consumers engage with premium content on the open internet, marketers can now reach highly attentive audiences at scale. The notable levels of engagement, ad trust, and recall compared to traditional walled gardens mark a new era of ad receptiveness. This transition is poised to boost ad spend on the open internet."

The Open Internet Commands More Consumer Attention than Walled Gardens

Consumers clearly prefer the open internet for content consumption, as more young adults are engaged when consuming content on the open internet compared to walled gardens. Findings reveal that platforms on the open internet excel in engagement, with a greater proportion of young adults being most attentive in online games (35 percent), OTT/CTV and news/websites (34 percent), all of which outperform social media platforms (30 percent).

This heightened engagement is driven by how users interact with content. On the open internet, users actively seek information, shop, or watch content. Conversely, on social media, users lean back, passively scrolling through auto-generated feeds.

For Young Indians, Brands Advertising on OTT/CTV are Viewed as More Premium

The open internet has emerged as the primary destination for premium content. The research shows that 1 in 3 Indians surveyed prefer OTT/CTV as it offers more of their favourite premium content. This trend is even more pronounced among younger Indians, who indicated they are 27 per cent more likely to choose OTT/CTV over social media platforms for their preferred content. This shift highlights that younger users now view OTT/CTV as offering the best of the open internet.

As digital natives increasingly turn to OTT/CTV for premium content, they also perceive ads on these platforms as more premium. Young adults are 55 per cent more likely to view brands advertising on OTT/CTV as premium compared to user-generated content (UGC) video platforms.

Open Internet Platforms Drive More Ad Receptiveness than Social Media

The research further indicates that ads on the open internet, such as OTT/CTV and music streaming are more trusted than those on social media. Over 4 in 10 find ads on the open internet to be trustworthy. In particular, OTT/CTV stands out as the most trustworthy channel, with young adults 16 per cent more likely to trust ads on OTT/CTV compared to social media platforms.

In terms of ad recall, majority of the open internet platforms outperform walled gardens, with online gaming leading the charge, followed by news websites and music streaming platforms.

This research report is being released today ahead of "The Future of Advertising" event organised by The Trade Desk in New Delhi.

Methodology

The Trade Desk Intelligence surveyed 1,000 Indian consumers about their online media habits, attitudes, and experiences. The sample is representative of key demographics such as age, gender, and income, and additional weights were applied to ensure representativeness. The research was conducted in May 2024.

You may access the report here.

Glossary terms

Open Internet: Includes over-the-top (OTT)/connected TV (CTV) platforms, music streaming, online gaming, websites and apps, where consumers can engage with free content funded through advertising. From an advertiser's perspective, the open internet is where they can purchase digital advertising via independent media-buying tools (versus relying on the tools of each individual walled-garden publisher).

Walled Gardens: Refers to closed ecosystems that are controlled by a few tech companies, which own the content and media, and have full control of technology used to target, place, and measure ads. Some of the largest walled gardens include social media and search companies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor