9th NATHEALTH Annual Summit to push the knowledge frontier with new white papers on Health Financing, Digital Health Adoption and Dialysis Delivery

New Delhi [India], March 15 (/BusinessWire India): The COVID-19 pandemic over the last three years has pushed the world's healthcare systems at crossroads of change. In order to achieve a shock-proof and future-ready healthcare system, there is a need for collaboration and a platform where health industry stakeholders can converge, deliberate, cooperate, and work in tandem to bridge the vital gaps in healthcare service delivery. That is what NATHEALTH seeks to achieve with its 9th Annual Summit - Arogya Bharat 2023 - which will have an impressive lineup of over 100+ speakers comprising top government policymakers, healthcare leaders, and global domain experts. Over 5000+ delegates from the healthcare fraternity and related fields are expected to participate in different sessions over two days.

The summit will see a path-breaking MOU with the Andhra Pradesh State Government along with the release of key white papers on dialysis, health financing and a vision paper on digital health adoption through ABDM. It will present opportunities for businesses to network, collaborate through industry tie-ups on corporate partnerships and exploration of new business leads. Further, it will create mengful dialogues around medical value travel, health financing reform to facilitate Universal Health Coverage (UHC), steps to scale digital health adoption in India, strategic pathways to boost medical education in India and deliberations on ways India can improve patient safety through education and empowerment. For the first time, a unique microsite and special campaign on patient safety will be launched.

The pandemic not just laid bare the myriad challenges and gaps in our healthcare system but also highlighted the importance of investing in 'well-being' at both personal and system levels. It also ushered in an era of digital and technological innovations and advancements that are expected to help communities fulfill those requirements at a much faster pace. The summit will be a platform for industry leaders, decision-makers, domain experts, start-up incubators and accelerators, private industry, investors, and academicians to deliberate on ways to strengthen India's healthcare system so that India won't be caught on the wrong foot in case of another pandemic.

Speaking about the summit, Dr Shravan Subramanyam, President, NATHEALTH, said, "The last few years have been a challenging one for the healthcare industry and the need to prepare for the future is now more pronounced. The NATHEALTH 9th Annual Summit - Arogya Bharat 2023 brings the government and industry together on a common platform to deliberate and construct a roadmap for the future of healthcare in India. From COVID-19 challenges and lessons learnt, to the adaptation of global best practices from the best minds in the healthcare ecosystem- start-ups to philanthropic orgzations, the Summit seeks to stir the most crucial conversations. Harnessing knowledge and technology our endeavour is to enable the creation of new operating mechsm for the best possible solutions."

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Senior Vice President, NATHEALTH and Managing Director & CEO, Fortis Healthcare said, "The private sector is a vital stakeholder in the country's healthcare system. In the post-pandemic new normal, the country must plan for the long term and plug all shortcomings that were exposed by COVID-19. NATHEALTH believes those plans must focus on rebuilding, restructuring, and reimagining a resilient healthcare system. There is a need to create a platform for mengful dialogue and collaboration among various stakeholders. We believe that NATHEALTH Annual Summit - Arogya Bharat 2023 will further strengthen and reinforce the national healthcare agenda."

Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, Centre of Excellence for IoT and AI, Nasscom, said, "We are happy to be associated with the 9th NATHEALTH annual summit. Digital has a vital role in healthcare, particularly now that India is on the cusp of an exponential technological leap. The summit will be a platform to discuss the use of tech like AI to improve healthcare in India. We have the requisite technical manpower that can dramatically boost India's healthcare system and NASSCOM CoE will be happy to be associated with the efforts to scale up healthcare's IT prowess that will change the face of treatment and patient care in India."

