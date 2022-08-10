A Deeper Look into the Ethics of Healthcare Marketing

Ravinder Bharti- Founder and CEO Public Media solution.com

The founder and CEO of Public Media Solution addresses the assumptions about healthcare marketing being “money-minded”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: conventional marketing is rarely associated with the healthcare sector. While hospitals and medical professionals are expected to provide top-notch services in their respective domains, their marketing needs are not addressed as commonly as the needs of other organizations across the country.

Healthcare marketers across the country have always felt that the notion of healthcare marketing being solely centred around making more money is unfair. Hospitals and clinics are organizations that need to be managed well, just like any other company in the world. In the age of digitization, healthcare centres need advanced equipment to provide better treatments to their patients.

These services and amenities come at a cost that needs to be covered by the management. Healthcare marketing allows doctors and hospitals to generate adequate revenue to continue providing quality healthcare services to their patients. Considering every activity that involves the generation of revenue to be shallow and money-minded has been a concern among healthcare marketers for a long time.

Moreover, it is important to understand that healthcare marketing is more than merely generating revenue for doctors and healthcare institutions. It is a tool to make people (and patients) aware of the treatments they can receive for specific health complications. For instance, male infertility is still dismissed as a genuine health issue by many. People are not willing to talk about mental health openly. Under such circumstances, healthcare marketing allows medical professionals to reach out to their audiences and spark a conversation about taking certain specific health issues seriously.

Throwing light on the importance of PR in healthcare marketing, Mr Ravinder Bharti, the founder and CEO of Public Media Solution( https://publicmediasolution.com/), believes that it is an effective communication channel for healthcare experts to convey important messages to their audiences. “If a PR agency in Mumbai is hired by a cardiac specialist, it would help the doctor spread messages that matter and information that is beneficial for their patients across the city. Right from sharing miraculous success stories to dissuading the public from ignoring mild symptoms, using the right communication channels allow medical experts to get their messages across in the best way possible,” he says.

As healthcare marketing is getting increasingly relevant across the country, more and more marketers are coming forward to bust the myths revolving around the ethics of healthcare marketing. Looking beyond the commercial aspect of healthcare marketing would allow the citizens to support the initiatives of qualified healthcare professionals and build a medically aware society.

