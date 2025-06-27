A Divine Homecoming: Vrindavan Guruvayur Temple Anchors Sacred Foundation

cliQ India Media Pvt. Ltd

Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27: The Shadadhara Pratishta and foundational ceremonies of the Vrindavan Guruvayur Krishna Temple, a project envisioned by Brahmarishi Mohanji, have now been completed, marking the consecration of a sacred energy space in the heart of Vrindavan. With each Vedic ritual, offering, and prayer, Lord Krishnaworshipped here in His divine form as Guruvayurhas been lovingly welcomed back to His original leela bhoomi.

The four-day ceremonies (June 15-18) unfolded with rare spiritual grace, witnessed by an intimate gathering of devotees, priests, and dignitaries from across India. These ritualssteeped in Kerala's temple tradition and aligned with ancient Vedic practiceshave established the energetic heart of the temple, anchoring the divine presence of Guruvayur into the

soil of Vrindavan.

Day 1 - A Sacred Beginning : Months of preparation led to this historic beginning. Day 1 saw Ganapathi Pooja and Sthala Suddhi, purifying the land. Vaastu Bali offerings invoked the elemental guardians to bless the temple site. Mohanji's quiet presence set the tone for the entire

eventfocused, devotional, and aligned in purpose.

Day 2 - Anchoring the Divine: Evening rituals on Day 2 included the powerful Aadhareshtaka Nyasa, where sacred bricks were installed beneath the sanctum with Vedic chants. Other rituals such as Ishtaka Pooja, Kalasha Pooja, and Adhivasa Homa prepared the foundation with meticulous spiritual care.

In a moving moment, the atmosphere swelled with bhakti as Goswami Swami Sushilji Maharaj, National Convenor of the Indian Parliament of All Religions, and devotees of Paramahamsa Vishwananda joined the ceremonies. Their presence added unity and spiritual warmth to the

evening.

Day 3 - Preparing the Sanctum: On the morning of June 17, the ceremonies continued with sacred rituals including Ganapathi Pooja, Ishtaka Sthapana, Jalaavarta (water purification), and Gartha Poorana (sealing the sanctum).

Mohanji appointed the core team in charge of handling the rituals and ceremonies in the temple and honoured them individually, from the chief priest to the Vastu expert, the temple architect as well as supporting team members such as the main musician and temple operations leader.

Mohanji's words and blessings underscored the sacred responsibility of each role, linking ancient tradition with future continuity.

The evening brought intensity and beauty. A torrential downpour led to a blackoutbut nothing stopped the sacred flow. Lamps and homa fire lit the temple ground, as if echoing the stormy night of Lord Krishna's birth.

The Garbhanyasa Homa and Navakhandalankrita Bhoomi Pooja prepared the core space. Then, at the sacred muhurta of 8:30 to 9:30 PM, the Garbhanyasa Ceremony took place. With heartfelt prayers and the placement of consecrated treasure into the temple womb, Guruvayur's

divine presence was formally anchored.

Day 4 - A Morning of Completion: June 18 began with the Mahaganapati Homa, a final offering of gratitude. The Padma Padukaa sacred lotus pedestalwas placed inside the sanctum, completing the energetic installation.

Priests were offered dakshina in reverence and thanks. As the rituals concluded, the temple echoed with the Vishnu Sahasranama and the Hare Krishna Mahamantra. Every syllable felt like a divine seal.

Prasad and chandan from Guruvayur were shared quietly, as if two sacred homesKerala and Vrindavanhad finally embraced.

Guruvayur had come home!

The Temple That Welcomes All

This temple, open to all beingsregardless of religion, gender, or backgroundis more than a place of worship. It is a spiritual ecosystem.

With future plans for an Annadaan hall, shelters for women and animals, spaces for bhakti, satsangs, and study, the Vrindavan Guruvayur Temple stands as a beacon of Sanatana Dharma in action.

"We are building not just a temple, but a sanctuary of divine love, compassion, and purpose," said Madhusudan Rajagopalan, CEO of the Mohanji Foundation.

Let Your Devotion Become the Foundation

As this vision continues to unfold, devotees are invited to be part of itnot just through presence, but through heartfelt support.

Let your donation reflect your devotion and capacity.

Every offering, large or small, carries divine intent and becomes part of a timeless legacy. Together, we are not just building a templewe are nurturing a space for generations to connect with the divine and preserve our spiritual heritage.

A Vision Blossoms

The journey ahead includes continued construction, community initiatives, and the much-anticipated Prana Pratishtha on February 19, 2027, aligning with the anniversary of Kerala's Guruvayur Temple.

As Mohanji beautifully said, "This temple is a ray of eternal lightuniting East and South, past and future, in the love of Lord Krishna. May it uplift countless lives and awaken every heart to the Supreme."

* Email: vguruvayur@mohanji.org

* Website: www.vrindavanguruvayur.org

* Instagram: @vrindavanguruvayur

* Facebook: facebook.com/VrindavanGuruvayur

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by cliQ India Media Pvt. Ltd.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor