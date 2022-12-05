A Dubai-Based Educational Company, Global Educational Venture, Spearheads a Worldwide Revolution 

The venture has partnered with some of the top professionals, Industrialists, Entrepreneurs, and school owners in and out of the industry, amassing a pledged investment of around USD 750,000,000

December 05: Global Educational Venture, a Dubai-based educational company, is designing a well-organised framework to develop high-quality schooling infrastructures around the world – encouraging a return to holistic curriculums, along with a steadfast inclination towards restoring British-style education on a global scale. The Founder Chairman of the company has visited 72 countries and identified the pros and cons of the educational systems of all those countries while visiting several schools in every country. Around 31 schools and universities were made partners in the process of student exchange, staff exchange, and the sharing of the best practices. Some of the most renowned educationists were made the advisors and governors in this venture and top industrialists and entrepreneurs and school owners were made the investors and partners.

The company has partnered with some of the top professionals’ Industrialists, Entrepreneurs, and school owners in and out of the industry, amassing a pledged investment of around USD 750,000,000 and has planned to utilise the funds to curate a high-quality educational infrastructure, accessible to all students. The well-curated syllabus is designed to equip students for practical scenarios and real-life circumstances.

“Offering an upskilling approach to education that is value-oriented to children in the global landscape, we believe it is the need of the hour to facilitate holistic, British-style education that has a worldwide reputation for quality. Our aim is to make this kind of educational opportunity accessible to all students across the globe. We are elated to bridge the interactive learning experience, through GEV, to take the life-affirming richness of that education to establish a global ecosystem wherein such educational opportunities will be seamlessly accessible to students from all cultures, communities & countries,” said Richard Biggs, CEO, Global Educational Venture.

Richard is delighted to be leading GEV into the new and exciting project of establishing world-class schools in India, China, Hongkong, Macau, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Tunisia, Morocco, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Nepal, with other countries to be added in the list. Having grown up in South Africa, he has been actively involved with overseas travel and with overseas schools. Prior to joining GEV as CEO, he was working as a Headmaster at King’s College, one of the top co-educational day and boarding schools in the southwest of the UK and a governor of a few leading schools in the UK. He retired from the headship of King’s College, on July 22.

The vision of the company is to provide British-themed culture of education in the global landscape vital to raise the worldwide standards and quality of teaching and learning. Simultaneously, the company aspire to create a global ecosystem wherein such educational opportunities will be available to students from all these countries. The company is constantly building new relationships with like-minded business owners, entrepreneurs, and similar-value groups to further fuel their desire to cultivate British-styled educational standards without compromising with different countries’ cultural identities.

Completing GEV’s ambitious project will undoubtedly act as a boon for aspiring professionals and determined learners from around the world.

