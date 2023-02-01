A Gala Designer Show with a LIVE performance by Shahid Mallya, Bollywood Singer Held in London

New Delhi (India), February 1: During the Designer show in London, models present fashionable clothes designed by designers on the stage, with various colors and styles decorating the unique atmosphere.

On the occasion of the 74th Indian Republic day, the World Humanitarians Foundation and Trident Communications celebrate Naya Bharat Mahotsav Edition-2 from 26th Jan to 30th Jan in London, which includes a series of events.

The designer Fashion show is the 2nd event of the series, which happened in Osterley Park Hotel. A Fashion Show themed on promoting ‘Khadi’. This event is organized by World Humanitarians Foundation and Trident Events & Media Ltd and supported by Himadri, Uttarakhand Handloom & Handicraft Development Council. Trident Events & Media Ltd has been felicitated by Lions Club, Delhi Chapter, Gaurav Gupta, and Supported Partner.

India’s largest conglomerates have been snapping up stakes in high-end, homegrown designer brands to help them scale up and go global.

Shahid Mallya, an Indian playback singer flew all the way from India to the United Kingdom for a fashion show. Shahid Mallya graced the fashion show with his performance.

Kapil Gauri is the Choreographer and Kajol from Lyca Radio is the host of the Designer fashion show.

The fashion show started with a showcasing Khadi from Himadri, Uttarakhand Handloom & Handicraft Development Council. The fashion show would also witness the collection by designers Khushi Chauhan from Dehradun, Sandhya Nayak Rani from Orissa, Gaurav Gupta from Delhi, Tulika Parkash from New Delhi, and Panjrang from London.

During the fashion show, GTTCI and Lion Club deli veg facilitated Trident Events & Media director Shiv Kakran as a supporting partner.

The extravaganza will encourage talent, trade, and technology in sync with our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and global outreach, keeping in mind the economic vision and the economic development of the nation.

Additionally, the Director of Trident Events & Media Ltd, Shiv Kakran, will focus on promoting Art, Culture, and Tourism through the Exhibition and Fashion show because they believe that the art walk is a great way to direct people and encourage the world to visit India. Unity in diversity is one of the major characteristics of Indian culture, which makes it unique.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor