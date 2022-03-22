A hitherto untold account of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's relentless peace work in Sri Lanka

The Art of Living launched - The Tiger's Pause: The Untold Story of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Peace Efforts in Sri Lanka by Swami Virupaksha, a detailed, humane and pacy narration of the final stages of the Sri Lankan civil war seen through the lens of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's peace initiatives and The Art of Living's humanitarian efforts towards the survivors.

This book, published by Penguin Random House India, is an intimate glimpse into Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's visits to Sri Lanka. He made several visits during the Ceasefire, the final phase of the war and for post - war post war reconciliation initiatives.

After 12 long years, Swami Virupaksha breaks his silence on the Sri Lankan imbroglio and reveals in this new book the unknown, shocking facts and inside stories of Sri Sri's peace efforts in the war-torn country.

Early Praise for The Tiger's Pause

"The author's narration is very interesting and informative. Having dealt with the Sri Lankan Tamil crisis myself, while investigating the assassination of Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, I can very well appreciate the various situations and episodes in The Tiger's Pause," D.R. Kaarthikeyan, IPS, Former Director, CBI, DG, CRPF, DG, NHRC; and chief of the special investigation team of the CBI that successfully investigated the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

"This book showcases Gurudev's "spirit of responsibility" towards making a difference in the lives of a nation and its people," Juan Carlos Losada, Member of Parliament, Colombia.

"Swami Virupaksha provides a unique insight into Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's effort to promote peace in Sri Lanka for over a decade. The activities of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar that have been described in the book should be transformed into educational material for individuals, diplomats and whoever aspires to establish peace in humanity," Luis Moreno Ocampo, first prosecutor, International Criminal Court, the Hague, the Netherlands.

"The Tiger's Pause is a first-hand account of Gurudev's unique approach to enhancing inclusivity, and taking ownership of global issues and challenges. His exemplary work in Sri Lanka provides invaluable lessons for leaders around the world," Srinivas Uppaluri, Strategy Adviser, Leadership Coach, Author, and Former Global Head, Marketing, Infosys.

"Underlying the eloquent and deeply moving narrative is an adventurous mindset, a voice of peace and sanity in the face of both natural and manmade disasters. This perceptive work makes for an absorbing read," A.L. Rao, Former President and Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Technologies.

As the fourth phase of the twenty-six-year-long civil war in Sri Lanka was about to begin, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of the Art of Living, visited the island nation with a singular aim: to bring peace to its citizens while trying to mediate between Prabhakaran, leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), and the government. The Tiger's Pause chronicles Gurudev's time in a highly strung country and also offers an exclusive look into the final chapters of Sri Lanka's deadly conflict.

Swami Virupaksha, who spent nine years in the country expounding the Art of Living courses and organizing Gurudev's visits, expertly charts the enormous hope of the Tamil and Sinhalese people against overwhelming misery. In prose that is both concise and empathetic, Swami Virupaksha gives readers a sweeping view of Gurudev's endeavors towards a ceasefire agreement, and the ups and downs of a country's quest for peace. The Tiger's Pause is the narrative of the Sri Lankan people, and gives us a sense of what it takes to understand and address a shared trauma.

Author Bio

Swami Virupaksha, a transformative practice specialist, has dedicated his life to supporting and promoting the vision and mission of world-renowned spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Besides Europe and India, Swami Virupaksha served in Sri Lanka for nine years as a key member of Gurudev's conflict-resolution team during and after the country's war-torn days.

Over the past twenty-two years, Swami Virupaksha has worked on delivering humanitarian initiatives that served all sections of society. In training lawmakers, heads of state, the clergy, a national cricket team, war refugees, educationists, college students, prison inmates and corporates, he has brought people together in the spirit of voluntary service.

Born Vidyut Udiaver, Swami Virupaksha is an alumnus of Don Bosco School and Loyola College, Chennai. He holds a degree in economics and business management. He has experience in brand management, having worked in leading international marketing and advertising firms, including Ogilvy & Mather (O&M) and L'Oreal.

He is an aficionado of art, music, languages and world culture, and his love for French, creativity and moments of deep silence make him feel at home wherever he goes.

Currently based in Bangalore, he is also an advanced meditation teacher with the Art of Living global movement.

