A Journey of Kindness: IYDF and Hosiery Point Bring Warmth to Orphanage Children in Jamshedpur

PNN

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 29: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Hosiery Point, organized a heartwarming charity event near Sewa Aashram Chuna Bhatta, Dhobi Line, Jamshedpur. This event was designed to provide essential living and educational supplies to children in the orphanage, while also infusing their lives with a ray of sunshine through a variety of engaging activities.

Event Highlights

The event was led by Ankush Modi, with enthusiastic participation from volunteers such as Sweety Singh, Sangeeta Bansal, Madhu Roy, Sunil Gupta, Rina Prasad, Sathi Paul, Balraj Kaur, Divya Das, Raja Kumar, Ranjeet Ji, Pinky Mishra, and Komal Kumari, along with photographer Deepak Sharma. These volunteers not only brought necessary supplies but also shared their love and care with the children, making the event truly special.

Generous Assistance

The event benefited 39 children from the orphanage, offering a wide range of assistance that covered both food and educational supplies. The children received a variety of food items, including rice, lentils, spices, instant noodles, jams, tomato ketchup, flour, cooking oil, semolina, flattened rice, Horlicks, Bournvita, split pigeon peas, washing powder, chickpea flour, soybean chunks, Good Day biscuits, sugar, snacks, tea, and vermicelli. Educational supplies such as pencils, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, crayons, drawing books, exercise books, and other stationery were also distributed. Additionally, the children were provided with backpacks and water bottles, ensuring their daily needs were met while supporting their learning and extracurricular activities.

Fun Activities

Volunteers organized a series of engaging activities on-site, including a drawing competition, a quiz, poetry recitals, and a session where the children shared their visions for the future. The children actively participated, showcasing their creativity and expressing their hopes for the future. The event was filled with laughter and joy, with the children's smiles and the volunteers' sense of fulfillment intertwining in a truly memorable experience.

Beneficiary Organizations

The event supported three organizations: Shree Ram Ashram, Jai Prakash Ashram, and Seva Ashram Burmamines, managed respectively by Brihaspati Patro, Ambika Mahato, and Manoj Bhagat.

Volunteer Reflections

The volunteers shared their thoughts after the event, stating, "This experience has brought us immense joy; it was an unexpectedly beautiful journey. No other NGO has ever provided such a rich variety of activities and supplies. We feel incredibly proud to have brought so much happiness and support to these children."

IYDF's Mission

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is committed to helping underprivileged and vulnerable children achieve better lives and futures through educational and support programs. This event not only provided substantial assistance to the children in the orphanage but also conveyed the warmth of society through interaction and care.

Conclusion

This event demonstrated the tremendous power of community kindness and highlighted the deep commitment of IYDF and Hosiery Point to charitable causes. Through this initiative, 39 orphanage children received material support and emotional warmth. IYDF will continue to dedicate itself to such charitable activities, bringing hope and care to more children in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor