A Man With White Coat book out by Lom Harsh based on journey of Dr Sunil Garssa and other medical professionals

October 12: Under the publishing house Clever Fox Publishing, renowned author Lom Harsh releases its next book ‘A Man With White Coat.’ The biography is based on the journey of Dr. Sunil Kumar Garssa and numerous other physicians. They were always willing to put aside their interests in favor of the greater good. The book reveals many details of his life, including how his expertise and dedication allowed him to save the lives of several others.

The story starts from an early age when Sunil was eight years old; he got inspiration from his routine lesson at school class that “Doctors are Living gods on earth,” and his journey began. When his mother became unwell, he decided to call the doctor. On the way, he noticed people bowing and thanking the doctor while in his cabin. Belonging to a farmer’s family and residing in a remote Rajasthani hamlet where the highest level of education available is the fifth standard. He came to Jaipur, a city distance from his small village because there weren’t any opportunities for him to enter the field he wanted in his area.

He took two tests at once to leave the little village because he had no financial support because his family was a farmer. Dr. Sunil Kumar Garssa started his adventure in 1994 and is affectionately referred to as “the guy with the healing hand” in the medical community. He attended S.M.S. Medical Jaipur in Rajasthan to complete his MBBS. Medical Doctorate from SGPGI, Lucknow and Doctor of Medicine (Cardiology) from RNT Medical College, Udaipur. Dr. Sunil Kumar is the man, the healer, when it comes to any issue. He is something of a legend in the field of cardiology, especially when it comes to coronary procedures through the radial route.

Dr. Sunil Kumar Garssa has already completed more than 25000 successful cardiac procedures during his career. By themselves, these figures represent success. Specialist in doing cardiac procedures via the radial route is Dr. Sunil Kumar Garssa. Specialised in applying cutting-edge technology for cardiac procedures such rota ablation, FFR, and IVUS. Interventions for structural heart problems and pacemakers are also performed. About 90% of cardiac procedures at his own institution, Dana Shivam Heart and Super Speciality Hospital, are performed via the radial method. In 2015, he assembled a medical staff and opened Dana Shivam Heart and Super Speciality Hospital, a multispecialty facility in the city’s centre. Awarded, Fellow in the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (FSCAI) in 2021 and Fellowship in the American College of Cardiology (FACC) in 2018. For his contributions to healthcare, he was recognized as the 2019 Business Leader of Rajasthan by Ashok Gehlot, the state’s chief minister. His narrative motivates us to finish the things we have started or want to start. Everything that happens to us is fleeting, but our accomplishments endure forever.

Talking about the book, Author Lom Harsh said, “Since I was interested in learning more about a person who helped many people, this biography is based on the life of Dr. Sunil Kumar Garssa. This is my contribution to society to restore some of the public’s faith in medical professionals. I wanted to show that there are still people who put humanity above all else. I sincerely hope that more people will learn about these individuals and regain their faith. I hope that by reading and understanding what I’m trying to say, I’ll gain a lot of love and great responses.”

About Lom Harsh

Renowned Indo-Australian Writer & Director Lom Harsh is currently working in Bollywood and made his first debut with the film ‘Yeh Hai India.’ Not just he has written many films but also have been honored with several awards, including “ShahityakoshSamman 2021”, “Author Awardee 2021”, “Book Honour 2021”, “Tagore Commemorative Honouree Author 2021”, “Finalist Litfest Author of the year 2021,” and “Inspiring Author 2022”. Lom spent six years in Australia for his higher education while pursuing his M.com, MPA, and MBA degrees from the Federation University of Australia. He developed his writing and filmmaking skills during that time and now actively works as a writer and director for independent productions. He also founded his own production business, SHILOM MEDIA LLP.

