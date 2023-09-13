A Mother's Love Beyond Boundaries: "The Untold Legend: Rise of A Mother" by Akanksha Kulkarni

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 13: "The Untold Legend: Rise of a Mother" is now out, and it's captivating readers around the world. This incredible book was released in July and has become a massive hit. You can find it on Amazon and Flipkart, so it's super easy to get your hands on. It's not just any book; it's a best-seller, winning hearts with its amazing story and deep look into motherhood. Get ready for an amazing adventure as you dive into the pages of this literary gem!

Moreover, the book places a strong emphasis on the profound connection between mothers and their unborn children. It empowers new mothers with the tools of grace and strength, nurturing the bond between mother and child, even before birth.

"The Untold Legend: The Rise of a Mother" by Akanksha Kulkarni, a mesmerizing exploration of motherhood's profound depths and the extraordinary connection between a mother and her child. This thought-provoking masterpiece ventures into the concept of microchimerism, revealing how the maternal bond extends beyond the physical realm, forging an eternal connection.

Through captivating narratives and scientific elucidations, the book unveils the ancestral imprints of maternal lineage, shedding light on the captivating traits inherited across generations. "The Untold Legend" doesn't just stop at unveiling these traits; it delves into their profound ripple effect, shaping a legacy defined by freedom, unconditional love, compassion, curiosity, and gratitude.

But it's not just theory; this book offers practical rituals and techniques for passing on these remarkable qualities. Readers will encounter journal prompts, affirmations, visualization exercises, meditation practices, and metta (loving-kindness) meditation, providing a roadmap to nurture these attributes within themselves and their offspring.

Furthermore, "The Untold Legend" guides readers on the transformative journey of becoming a cycle breaker. It explores the healing of intergenerational trauma, unveiling ancestral shadows that may have been lurking in the background. It's a journey of self-discovery and empowerment, allowing individuals to break free from the chains of the past and forge a brighter future.

Meet Akanksshaa, a multi-talented force of nature, blending wisdom, well-being, and a profound journey of transformation. With a remarkable background, she's not just an Ex-IBMer; she's a Chopra Meditation & Health Teacher, Well-being Coach, Bestselling Author, Positive Intelligence Coach, Keynote Speaker, and a guiding light for those seeking purpose and abundance.

In the backdrop of a heart-wrenching event, Akanksshaa's story takes an extraordinary turn. In 2020, her world shattered when her beloved son, Arnav, crossed over to the other side. This unimaginable loss became the catalyst for her spiritual awakening, a journey that would redefine her life.

Amidst her grief, she forged a connection with higher realms and dimensions, seeking guidance from the very essence of her departed son. Arnav transformed into her spiritual guide, leading her towards enlightenment and purpose. In a mere thirty days, with Arnav's spiritual presence and insights from higher beings, Akanksshaa penned and published "The Untold Legend: Rise of A Mother."

This literary masterpiece soared to the top of Amazon's bestseller list, becoming a no. 1 bestseller in special education and ranking highly in well-being, education, biology, and journals categories. The book is a testament to the profound love between a mother and her child, exploring the concept of microchimerism and how the bond between them transcends physical boundaries.

But Akanksshaa's work extends beyond the pages of her book. In memory of Arnav, she founded the Arnav Memorial Foundation, dedicated to enriching health and well-being while expanding consciousness through holistic education and scientific research interventions. It's a poignant tribute to a son's dream of spreading love, peace, and harmony throughout the world.

Akanksshaa's journey doesn't end with her spiritual awakening. Her extensive and diverse background in coaching, training, mentoring, leadership, strategic planning, program management, and innovation spans over two decades, including corporate experience in IT & Finance. Her achievements in the corporate world have earned her several awards, reflecting her outstanding contributions.

But Akanksshaa's thirst for knowledge doesn't stop there. She holds an MBA from one of India's top business schools and is currently pursuing a PhD in Education Psychology. Her commitment to understanding the human mind and spirit runs deep.

As an executive and senior corporate leader coach, Akanksshaa shares her expertise through signature coaching programs. Her reach extends to thousands of students across all age groups, engaging them in her online programs. Her unique approach combines neuroscience, positive psychology, and spirituality-based eclectic techniques.

In Akanksshaa's world, wisdom meets well-being, and the human spirit finds its true purpose. Her journey is a testament to resilience, transformation, and the enduring power of love. It's a story that inspires, empowers, and invites you to embrace your own untold legend, unlocking the extraordinary within.

As a heartfelt gift to her readers, "The Untold Legend: The Rise of A Mother" provides a sense of closure and a powerful call to action. It invites us to apply the profound teachings within its pages, creating a ripple effect of positivity in our lives and communities.

Akansha Akanksshaa's remarkable journey from the depths of tragedy to the heights of triumph is a poignant testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Her book serves as a guiding light, leading us toward love, growth, and a profound connection with ourselves and the world around us. It stands as a reminder that even in the face of unimaginable loss, we have the power to find purpose, healing, and transformation. Akansha's story is one of hope and redemption, a gift to all who seek to embrace the extraordinary within themselves and create a brighter future for all.

For more information, please visit: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9358470321?ref=myi_title_dp

