A Perfect Ten: House of Flax adds a new outlet at Nine Dine, Jio World Drive BKC

Flax Healthy Living - a household name in Mumbai, is all set to become your new favourite spot when you find yourself in the dilemma of whether to eat healthy or tasty. Providing you with the perfect solution for a balanced and healthy diet without compromising the tastebuds, packed with nutrition and a whole lot of flavours to keep your body & soul equally happy!

After a roaring success at the first Breach Candy outlet and multiple delivery kitchens at various locations in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Pune, the house of flax brings you another outlet to satiate all your healthy cravings. Located right in BKC'S Jio World Drive uber-cool and luxurious mall, the newest outlet stands tall and enticing, inviting you for a power-packed nutritious meal. The whole voyage of Flax is not a product-based sale but creating a healthy lifestyle. As the Mumbai rains descend upon us, Flax continues to provide solutions for a balanced diet and make sure that the patrons recall them when they think of eating clean and healthy. The new outlet of Flax Healthy Living will leave you spoilt for choice and will make you keep coming back for more.

Being a part of the 'Nine-dine' restaurant that witnesses the coming together of nine cuisines from different kitchens in India, Flax Healthy Living makes its presence felt among the array of dishes and cuisines lined up for visitors to choose from. From Japanese to Oriental, Mexican and so much more, the newly opened Flax is the wholesome new addition to the luxurious mall. The veteran customers who have been part of the beautiful journey can be assured of their favourites served right onto their plate just as they prefer it. And for the ones who found us here, they can just relax and take a back seat as we present you with an amalgamation of ingredients that keeps you on track and help you stick with your diet. Fresh, nutritious, and free of preservatives, the carefully curated and innovative dishes will let you experience delight in every bite without compromising your diet.

With a plethora of options in the vegan, vegetarian and non-vegetarian as well as gluten-free categories, their neat packaging is the assurance of hygiene and quality. The menu has a wide variety of food from wholesome bowl meals and rice to refreshing salads and wraps. All the ingredients are indigenous to India and are either organically sourced or prepared in-house with utmost care. Some of the must-try salads and super bowls to get your hands on are the Burrito Bowl, Shawarma Spiced Chicken Bowl, Falafel Bowl, It's a Tofu Thing Salad, and Glow Bowl Salad, the Seasonal Summer Refresh Salad, Korean Kimchi Bowl, and Vietnamese Bowl and many more. If you're not the one who prefers salads and super bowls then the sandwiches just might do the trick for you, from the classics like Smoked Chicken Sandwich, Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich, and Calabrese Bocconcini Sandwich to Classic chicken wrap and hummus, there's something for everyone. Also known for its delicious smoothies such as Tropical Smoothie, Healthy heart smoothie, Ageless Smoothie, Nutriboost Smoothie, and Green Protein Smoothie are your best bet to cool off and refresh your senses in the daily chaos of your bustling life.

"Starting from a 200 sq ft space inside a gym is where Flax was born, my vision is to be India's answer to health-focused food, backed with science & nutrition. With Flax, I am building a team where everyone associated with the brand can grow together, Nine dine allows us to reach more and more people, and we look forward to working on our goals and mission with our steady growth," says Founder Gurmeet Arora.

Bid goodbye to the hassles of town traffic and just drop by the neighborhood to grab a spoonful of delicious and nutritious salads and more as you venture on a shopping spree.

Swirl and swoosh down to Flax Healthy Living's new outlet today!

Flax is available for deliveries through their website, Swiggy, and Zomato in Mumbai.

