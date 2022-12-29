A Seminal Book: Elusive Secrets In Building Organizational Excellence

ENDORSED BY BUSINESS LEADERS OF TODAY — FOR THE BUSINESS LEADERS OF TOMORROW Author: Satyendra Kumar — A Global Expert in Organisational Excellence

New Delhi (India), December 29: A path-breaking book to be released on January 5, 2023, is about capability building for organizations, “Elusive Secrets — Building organisational excellence,” authored by Satyendra Kumar, a globally renowned management professional.

Highly Relevant

The world is privy to failing Fortune 100 companies, and regulators investigating often find systemic failures. These blind spots can be fixed by elevated awareness. The author provides numerous examples of these blind spots that corporate board members and operating leaders inadvertently miss out on — due to a compliance mindset. A transactional mindset often consumes professionals, and this fascinating book provides depth and context endorsed by business leaders of today for the business leaders of tomorrow.

The occurrence of systemic corporate failure is not new to news headlines. “Success is a long road ascending to a pinnacle of dizzying heights. Reaching there and sustaining on the top is not easy. A fall from success can be very steep, quick, and fatal. News headlines are certain when guardrails and safety nets don’t exist — the norms of how things get executed manifest in the accepted ways of doing business. When one is immune to new ways — a complacent mindset silently arrives.” — states Satyendra Kumar in the opening chapter of the book.

This seminal book is for board members, leaders, managers, and development professionals for every company, where long-term success and building organizational capabilities are relevant priorities for leaders.

Endorsements

Among many who have endorsed this book — the Co-founder of Infosys, N.R. Narayana Murthy, after reading the book, said, “This book is a distilled wisdom of his (author’s) impactful journey at Infosys during 2000 – 2013 and many other companies during his professional career. I recommend this book to leaders, managers, and development professionals in any company to read it, learn from it, and deploy the lessons.” The chairman and co-founder of Infosys Nandan Nilankani expressed his praise by stating, “I hope that the next generation of leaders invests time and patience to learn from this work and find ways to incorporate it into their leadership, culture, and the basic fabric of their organisations.”

Key Highlights

Speaking to the media here on the eve of the book’s launch, the author Satyendra Kumar said – “Authoring a book was one of the strange and most unlikely ideas I could ever undertake. I realised many could benefit from my four decades of accumulated learning from various organisations. This was the provocation for me to write this book, where I have attempted to portray the fundamentals —that are often elusive—in building organisational excellence. I have attempted to portray fundamentals that are profoundly essential.”

Shining a light on nuances that brilliant readers can pick up and relate its essence to everyday work. A quintessential book for initiating change (for the better) from within.

Every company eager to protect its soul and spirit for worthy outcomes could benefit from reading this book. This book is a treasure trove of insights designed to help build a formidable business. All the keywords in capital letters (below) indicate the book’s seven chapters. Each chapter progressively assents the conversation with an elevated awareness to ignite the intuitive mind to grasp what is relevant and necessary. The Author provides nuances that evoke in-depth learning and realization about key priorities for leaders with real-life accounts and experiences.

There are some most overlooked fundamental areas that are vital in setting up a FOUNDATION with the leader’s spark of genius beyond intelligence, evoking intuitive facets to nurture essentials that fuel a never-ending appetite for LEARNING FOREVER that instills a norm of MEASUREMENT AND PREDICTABILITY. A climate of learning and measurement provides an impetus for PRODUCTIVE WORKING that leads to confidence across teams and groups of permissible goals. THE PEOPLE FACTOR, therefore, is an important ingredient in creating a CULTURE OF IMPROVEMENT AND TRANSFORMATION. Loaded with so much that bright leaders of today building an organization for tomorrow can grasp all they can gain from the Elusive Secrets that the Author provides. Last but not least is the INVISIBLE BACKDROP of deep purpose guided by values and ethics that the Author presents as it loops back to the very essence in the acts towards building the FOUNDATION.

Having served on the boards of several industry bodies and been a recipient of numerous corporate quality and excellence awards, the author has unparalleled domain expertise on the subject covered in the book.

The book will be released globally on January 5, 2023. The book is now available for pre-order in 12 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, the UK, and the USA. In India, the book is now available for pre-order on Amazon India at the following link https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0BMLLTQ1B?ref=myi_title_dp

Media Resources

12 Downloadable Assets for Media: https://striking-ideas.com/esiboe-press

More Details: https://striking-ideas.com/elusive-secrets

About the Author

Satyendra Kumar has enhanced the quality systems for world-class global organizations with his contributions for over 40 years. He has served on several industry bodies and has received numerous awards in shaping the conversation for progress with his deep understanding of the systems view of an organization that is a precondition for success. Kumar today continues his passion by helping organizations strengthen their systems maturity by providing his rich experience as an Independent Advisor and Consultant to several large and medium-scale institutions and enterprises. Satyendra Kumar was the Global Head and Senior Vice President — Productivity & Quality, Technology Tools & Software Reuse at Infosys Limited ( 2000 – 2013). He worked as Vice President at IMR Global, the USA, between 1998 and 2000. As Deputy Chief Executive for Tata Quality Management Services – Tata Group between 1996 and 1998, he provided an intellectual impetus in laying the foundation for instituting the Tata business excellence initiative.

Kumar’s rich experience spans his consulting expertise to over 50 national and multi-national clients in areas of Business Excellence, Operational Efficiency, Customer Satisfaction Management, Business Continuity Management, Project and Program Management, and Quality Management. He has served on many Boards and Panels such as Board member (QuEST USA), On the Panel of Judges — Wisconsin State Award (USA), Administrative Reforms Committee of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and Chief Technical Advisor to the Confederation of Indian Industry – Institute of Quality. Has been a recipient of the IEEE-Software Engineering Institute (Carnegie Mellon University) International award (2011) and honored with the “Life Time Achievement Award for Quality and Business Excellence” by an IT industry association.

About Striking Ideas

Striking Ideas LLC is a bespoke publishing organization registered in the USA with a unique customized approach to curate success narratives with professionals to enhance and distribute learning. Striking Ideas has designed programs to bring out compelling narratives from authors to the world and is backed with a distribution network that spans the globe using non-traditional publishing practices for today’s new hyper-connected age.

