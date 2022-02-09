A senior citizen battled out a rare throat cancer in Rela Hospital

In Chennai, a senior citizen successfully survived stage-4 Throat cancer after a series of radiation treatments under the proper guidance of expert oncologists in and lives as a testimony to prove that cancer can be cured with early diagnosis, accurate treatment and enormous dose of emotional support.

In September 2019, D, a 66-year-old Male, husband and a father experienced unusual and persistent coughing which wasn't anything of the normal. The family decided to meet up with pulmonologist assuming that this could be a lung infection due to dust and pollution, however that being ruled out, he was referred to meet an ENT, who advised an endoscopy for better clarity. This was the first major turning point as the senior citizen was diagnosed with Stage-4 Throat Cancer. The shaken family was advised to meet Oncologists, who after review of the reports indicated that the senior citizen had just 3 months time for him to spend with his loved ones. The family was hit with this terrifying news and unwilling to accept the reality, wanted a second opinion from Dr KR Gopi, Medical Oncologist and Dr Prahlad Yathiraj, Radiation Oncologist at Rela Hospital.

After proper review of D's report and further diagnosis, the family was delivered with some hopeful news for cure. Dr Prahlad Yathiraj, stated, "He was diagnosed with Carcinoma Hypopharynx (Throat Cancer) which was spreading into his oropharynx (middle part of the throat), nasopharynx (upper part of the throat) and into soft tissues of the neck with neck nodes on both sides of the neck. So, we consecutively started his treatment with a Chemotherapy under Dr Gopi KR's supervision along with Intensity Modulated Radiation therapy under my supervision."

"Diagnosing a disease and finding a right treatment is always the most critical and prolonging stage than the treatment itself. It was the same situation for this family," said Dr. KR Gopi, Medical Oncologist.

After keeping up with the planned 7 weeks of Radiation Therapy, 6 cycles of Chemotherapy session and with regular follow-up and with lots of resilience, the senior citizen triumphed.

D's daughter expressed, "We were completely dejected by the diagnosis. We were torn between the thought to make him happy in those 3 months he was given and how to save him. We visited three places before visiting Rela Hospital. Dr.Prahlad gave us enormous positivity and hope. The way he spoke to my father was very comfortable. It was difficult, but we received lots of comfort from the safe treatment and counselling given by doctors and nurses in Rela who always kept a check on us every day. We are very thankful."

