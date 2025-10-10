A Tea and Coffee Transformation Story from Wellington

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: A journey of a decade from the rural regions of India to the retail shelves in the city. An interesting timeline for the tea and coffee industry, an emergence from the varying weather patterns to a solidifying state in the tea factories. The emphasis can't be more on sustainability and that is the brand theme of the Wellington Tea and Coffee. A challenging time in industry with various cost and market factors have a distinct requirement to identify the economies. The shift from the basic to a specialty bound coffee shops ,with a more emphasis on the quality .An emerging trend with various market players and their successful business models.

What distinguishes the Wellington Transformation?

From the estate operations to forging partnerships to implementing best practices ,there hasn't been much that is not accomplished in the source to shelf model of the company. Yet the domestic market has to be aligned with the source to make it successful. An early impact in the D2C model was a turning point and that led to the consolidation of the best of products to suit the customers. The website (www.teaandcoffee.co.in) has it all from the collections of the best of organic teas, speciality coffee, ice teas to the best tea in India, including the premium Nilgiris and Assam teas. All the products are aligned towards the premium segment and at the back end, they support the thriving of estates and their sustainability. The support to the communities and their livelihoods has been great, with the partnering of self help groups.The Group MD, RAJA RAJAN VASU has been at the centre of developing various partnerships to make Wellington a long term success across the India market.

Wellington - Stir, Sip and Savour - A Direct to Consumer brand in Tea and Coffee Industry

A source from the countryside is not only organic but also a sustainable business continuity solution. This is emphasised on a year over year operations, whereby farmer sourcing, processing in small business units and roasters, making a difference to the community. The origin of speciality coffee in the Coorg, Chickmagalur coffee regions of Karnataka and support from the Niligiris region is a good balance in the coffee sourcing. The processing ranges from the local units in the region to the larger processing units in Karnataka, making a year round supply possible. The best of specialty is not only in farming practices, but also made viable in the business unit partnership for processing. This includes the transformation or mechanisation of the processing units with AI technology, ensuring quality for smaller lots in the Nilgiris region. The roasters with enhanced capacity are capable of maintaining this quality with a medium to dark roasting of the coffee. On an overall the quality is enhanced with less than 2% of lower quality beans, making it on par with the export quality beans for the local market.This further runs into the blending with chicory and packing in the units to support the E-commerce. The sustainable strategy is the requirement to be successful with varying trends of supply, market and pricing requirements.

The tea story is a further interesting narrative, with the estates shifting towards sustainability practices, the value addition is an up gradation on the type of teas.From the basic black teas to the green tea, masala and lemon teas, the varieties add flavour and value to the end products. A widely assorted varieties are from the partnered companies, contributing the best of the supplies in the Nilgiris region. A high customer rating is a great support to the sustainable operations of the estates, since the sources are from small farmers supporting the tea factories. The carbon emission offset is an emerging trend, whereby there is a distinct contribution to sustainability with continuous operations. The fair trade, rainforest alliance and IMO certifications of the factories make them a long term sustainable platform for the back end of the E-commerce business model.

As a true sustainable vision bound organisation, Wellington has gone the distance to implement the value addition in tea and coffee processing, making the organisation the first of its kind in the Kotagiri region. The support that it brings to the E- commerce platform is great and ensuring sustainability in our operations is seamless ,according to Sanchitaa N, E-commerce Manager of Wellington. This has led us to go a mile further in developing new products specific for the platform and to cater to the premium segment customers. Our journey continues as we integrate the Direct to Consumer model with our operations, ensuring sustainability in the back end. We have also developed sustainable hampers for the Diwali season, available on our website www.teaandcoffee.co.in. A season to cherish with the festivities and our hampers go a long way in fulfilling our customer commitment.

