A Trade Commerce Office opened between India and Kosovo in New Delhi

The India Kosovo Commerce Economic office (IKCEO) in association with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kosovo inaugurated the Trade Office in New Delhi which was well attended by the Business community in New Delhi and other parts of India.

The Director General of the IKCEO Dr. Payal Kanodia welcomed the Diplomats and the businessmen and also read out the welcome message sent by the Ambassador of Kosovo in Dhaka, His Excellency Guner Ureya.

Dr. Payal Kanodia who visited the beautiful country of Kosovo a few months ago with a delegation also mentioned the opportunities available for Indian businessmen in areas of mining, solar energy, tourism, the hospitality sector, and also education collaborations with English schools in Kosovo.

MoU was signed between India Kosovo Commercial Economic office's Director General Payal Kanodia and Krishi Jagran's founder, MC Dominic among some of the top officials attending the event.

The India-Kosovo Commerce Economic office is responsible for Promoting Investment and Growth in collaboration with the Ministry in Kosovo and the trade promotion department. The event was attended by around 70 participants representing the public, business, educational, and healthcare sectors of the country.

The delegates discussed with the Director General of the IKCEO the issues and prospects of the bilateral economic cooperation and presented several interesting proposals aimed at jointly implementing them. In his remarks the Kosovo Ambassador Guner Ureya mentioned the bilateral political relations and praised the positive environment of India's Atma Nirbhar formed over the recent years, adding that the visits of the trade and business delegations of India have greatly contributed to relations and will pave way for opening diplomatic ties.

The objective is to help promote economic cooperation and strengthen the ties between the world's largest agricultural country and Europe's youngest country. IKCEO will help work together on various partnerships between MSMEs of both countries, which will include visits of delegations and exploring opportunities in the hospitality, mining, and tourism sectors, to mention a few.

"I'm very excited as I could see a lot of potential in Kosovo to bring trade to India and in India to take a lot of trade to Kosovo," says Payal Kanodia who feels Kosovo's strategic location could be a delight for Indian corporates to do business there as it's a tax haven for Indians. The delegation of the Indian side visited Kosovo and met the President of Kosovo and the Ministry of Trade, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Minister of Economy of Kosovo.

As Kosovo is still unexplored by Indians yet, sharing about various opportunities that it brings, Payal adds, "There are amazing opportunities in tourism, mining, agriculture, real estate, and various other sectors."

There is a huge interest in India for Kosovo, a country with great scope for bilateral trading opportunities in Tourism, Agriculture, Pharma, and Industrial development by Indian companies.

"Indian film shooting is a great opportunity for filmmakers in Kosovo for its scenic beauty and reasonable manpower costs. When it comes to locations for Indian filmmakers from India, there is a high number of swiss like locations" said Yateesh Venkatesh, a leading film maker from South India called Rockline Entertainment. They plan to visit Kosovo to explore some good locations for their upcoming project and are in discussions with the Director General office for support and coordination.

When asked about the role that the agriculture industry could play in strengthening the relations, she answers, "Agriculture is the backbone of India and so is it for Kosovo. Our needs are ever-growing. To get agriculture and the tech in agriculture is the future. So, the moment we both have something to give and take, the relationship and business will only grow." The various delegations of the IKCEO in the past few months saw MOUs signed in the areas of Agroforestry, Tourism and Hospitality, Solar energy, and Pharma products. India has a large market for Kosovo's IT Talent, with a high potential for bilateral cooperation in the areas of Skill Development, Affordable Housing, Agriculture, Tourism, and Entertainment.

"Kosovo has got a complete European culture and it's a very peaceful place. For somebody interested in resorts and hotels, it offers great opportunities. There are a lot of textile manufacturing opportunities. Education too is a very imp segment there as there're a lot of American schools. Various prospects to get engaged with Kosovo," adds the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization, Dr Asif Iqbal who was at the event.

Some other dignitaries who marked their presence at the opening ceremony were Anup Singh, Under Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs; Deepak Kanodia, director, M3M Group; Peter HobWani from the embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Mohit Srivastava, director, International Cooperation of Indian Economic Trade Organization, to name a few.

"As the Director General of the IKCEO, my goal is to build bilateral relations reach new heights between India and Kosovo and our forthcoming India Kosovo conference in March 2023 will see tremendous interest from the Indian side, especially in the backdrop of India taking over the presidency of the G20 summit, we will have a lot to promote India and its leadership program, especially in Knowledge exchange, human capacity building and exports of Agriculture produce with a focus on food processing sectors which have a great scope in Kosovo," said Dr. Payal Kanodia.

