Aam-azingly Good, Mango-ficantly Delicious - Naturals' Mango Ice Cream Is Officially Back in Stock

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Aam, Amba, Mamidi, or Mangifera Indica! What's in a name? That which we call a Mango by any another name would taste just as aam-azingly good. Especially when it's in the form of an ice cream by Naturals Ice Cream.

Juicy and fleshy delicious, mangoes are a mass-favourite, no matter how big a crowd. A childhood delicacy for people of all kinds and ages, the 'king of fruits' holds nostalgia in all its luscious slices. Likewise, Naturals' summer-special Mango Ice Cream is an ode to the mango-ficent mangoes of the season. Made with only three ingredients - Alphonso mangoes, milk, and sugar - it's the perfect 3-ingredient ice cream to beat the heat of summer.

A seasonal specialty from Naturals, a brand known for its seasonal offerings, Naturals Mango Ice Cream is available year-round, but it comes with mango chunks exclusively during the summer season. As it abides by the peak season for the best produce, so that you're only greeted with the most aam-azing scoops of creamy and dreamy Mango Ice Cream, and its many forms including Mango Milkshake, Malai with Mango, and No Added Sugar Mango Ice Cream.

Whether enjoyed in the invigorating premises of Naturals' parlours, or ordered at home through delivery partners, Naturals Mango Ice Cream, Mango Milkshake, Malai with Mango, and even No Added Sugar Mango Ice Cream, render the same feel of devouring a handpicked mango plucked straight from a tree; in every royal bite or sip. So, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars because this summer, Naturals invites you to taste the original, in its literal sense. And it's surely going to be aam-azingly good, better and best.

What: Mango Ice Cream by Naturals

When: For 90 days starting 25th March 2024

Where: Pan-India Naturals' Outlets

