AamDhanE secures investment in Pre-Series A Funding Round from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund (TNESSF) and Founders

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1: AamDhanE, a pioneering tech-enabled job matching & fulfilment platform focused on the blue-collar workforce based out of Coimbatore, has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-Series A funding round. The investment in the round was by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), prominent impact investor in India's education, financial services and livelihoods space known for its commitment to transforming the lives of resource-constrained families & improving livelihoods. And TNESSF, a venture capital fund managed by the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation Limited (TNIFMC)- Government of Tamil Nadu and the Founders.

Aamdhane was assisted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India, Talwar Thakore & Associates & Inval Capital.

MSDF and TNESSF were assisted by AZB & Partners and BDO India

Founded in 2021 by a team of close-knit alumni from IIT Kanpur, INSEAD and London Business School, AamDhanE is revolutionizing the blue-collar job market in India. Using a combination of their proprietary tech platform & physical outreach, the start-up has onboarded 1.5L workers from across 8 states, enhancing transparency and choice for blue collar industrial workers.

"AamDhanE is targeting the bottom of the pyramid of Indian workforce. To address the gap between demand and supply caused by unorganized recruitment channels and geographical disparities, we have developed tech-based solutions with the aim to enhance discoverability across India's diverse labour markets." said Krishna Gupta, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, AamDhanE.

AamDhanE integrates technology with on-ground support to connect blue-collar job seekers with industrial employers. Specializing in sectors such as manufacturing, e-commerce, construction, and textiles, AamDhanE has placed over 40,000 individuals, with 40 per cent of them being female workers and partnered with 400+ factories, providing employer clients with end- to-end services encompassing manpower sourcing, payrolling, and custom staffing solutions.

"MSDF is committed to AamDhanE's initiative to organize the industrial blue-collar workforce of over 220 million workers from marginalized backgrounds. AamDhanE's tech- driven platform enhances productivity and worker retention, while its partnerships with state governments and training centers build strong recruitment channels.", said Sanjay Modi, Director, MSDF.

"TNIFMC supports Tamil Nadu's USD 1 trillion economy goal through AamDhanE's partnerships with governments for training and industries for developing a job-ready workforce.", said Krishna Chaitanya, CEO, TNIFMC.

"AamDhanE's mission to improve livelihood opportunities for blue-collar workforce is crucial for scaling the industrial workforce.", said an Inval Capital representative, the exclusive advisor for AamDhanE's Pre-Series A round.

Aamdhane is part of the PSG Ganga Naidu group (Coimbatore), a reputed business house since 1910 diversified in various sectors. The group has businesses across warehousing and food storage - funded by GIC Singapore, renewable energy and e-mobility.

