Aatmaj Healthcare Announces H1 FY24 Financial Results, Expands Bed Capacity, and Optimizes Operations for Future Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: Aatmaj Healthcare Limited, engaged in providing modern medicinal practices and advanced infrastructure for medical and surgical care solutions, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY24.

Financials at a Glance:

H1 FY24:

* Total Revenue of Rs 880.24 Lakhs

* EBITDA of Rs 411.07 Lakhs

* EBITDA Margin of 46.70 %

* Net Profit of Rs 228.61 Lakhs

* Net Profit Margin of 25.97 %

* EPS of Rs 1.01

Commenting on the performance, Dr. Tushar Suvagiya, Managing Director of Aatmaj Healthcare Limited said, "We are thrilled to share the remarkable achievements of Aatmaj Healthcare Limited in the first half of FY24. We are proud to announce the successful launch of our SME IPO and our listing on the NSE Emerge platform, marking significant milestones for our company.

During the second quarter, we strategically decided to shift our focus away from government healthcare-related business to improve our receivable cycle and overall operating efficiency. While this decision may lead to a slight dip in our financials, it is an incredibly positive step that is already resulting in improved profit margins at both the EBITDA and Net Profit levels. Our commitment to providing the highest level of care and attention to every patient remains unwavering.

Following the successful infusion of funds from our IPO, we expanded our bed capacity from 130 to 330 beds, with the potential for further extension up to 430 beds. This expansion was achieved through strategic acquisitions and enhancements to existing hospitals.

Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to maintain our margins and enhance our financial performance. The recent acquisitions, coupled with our dedication to delivering best-in-class services in the regions we operate, position us for continued success and growth."

