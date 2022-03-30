ABB Innovation Center (AIC), one of its largest globally, inaugurated in India

ABB today inaugurated a new and expanded R&D and engineering facility, the ABB Innovation Centre (AIC) in Bengaluru, India. This state-of-the-art facility is one of ABB's largest globally and serves as the backbone for technology developments to accelerate innovation. It houses 2500 diverse technologists including engineers, principal and data scientists, architects, domain and analytics specialists, programmers, and developers.

The new AIC facility, spread over 3,30,000 sq. ft across 8 floors, offers a work environment and ecosystem for open and seamless collaboration. This facility is in line with ABB's sustainability commitment to enable a low-carbon emission society. More than 25,000 ABB products including 3000 IoT-enabled products used in the Building Management System (BMS) offer savings of ~20 per cent in energy bills with a potential of saving ~40 per cent on maintenance costs and up to 30 per cent on operational costs.

AIC's three strategic arms - the Corporate Technology Centre, India Operations Centre and Process Automation Digital have been instrumental in: -- providing solutions with next-level AI, ML, data analytics, 3D and digital wins, Multiphysics modelling & IIoT tech

- industry-academic partnerships with top-rated Indian institutions

- playing a key role in the development of ABB's global digital solutions like ABB Ability® Genix - the industrial analytics and AI suite

- worked on innovations like the next generation of solar pump drives used across multiple geographies

- remote condition monitoring of 8500 robots across 42 countries & simulation software for multiple robotics applications

- high-quality engineering, operations, and services support for Process Automation businesses globally

- catering to ABB's Electrification (EL) and Motion (MO) business areas with Centers of Expertise in several critical streams

"As a global technology leader, ABB is deeply rooted in India, with a full range of business activities, right from R&D and manufacturing to sales and services. We are committed to staying invested in the country and delivering globally. Our new ABB Innovation Centre, along with the one in Hyderabad, is instrumental in developing products and solutions, which deploy new-age technologies such as AI, ML, data analytics, edge, and cloud solutions for companies here and globally. We are proud to have offered an inclusive and collaborative work environment to help nurture young talent who play a critical role in making in India for India and for the rest of the world," said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India, Chairman, AIC.

"ABB Innovation Centre has witnessed tremendous growth over the years and today offers a unique ecosystem covering multiple functions to drive innovation through not only R&D but also spanning the entire product lifecycle, from Product development through to engineering, operations and service support. This seamless offering under one roof has helped ABB address new challenges and develop advanced technologies from India for customers in more than 50 geographies. This centre, over the years, has evolved and contributed to several landmark ABB projects across all areas of expertise. This new facility, aligned with ABB's vision of a sustainable and smarter world, will have a significant role to develop technology for the transformation of society and industry that keeps us ahead of the curve and serve ever-evolving customer demands," said GNV Subba Rao, Global Head of Operation Centre, Process Automation (PA) and Director, AIC.

ABB AIC facility is conceptualized as a state-of-the-art Green Building and aims to achieve Platinum Rating under LEED, U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) rating system. AIC has been designed at par with USGBC's mission to transform the way buildings and communities are designed, built, and operated to reduce contribution to global climate change and preserve resources.

