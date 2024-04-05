Abhay Soi, Chairman & Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Limited Is New President of NATHEALTH

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 5: NATHEALTH, the apex body representing the Indian healthcare industry, today announced Mr. Abhay Soi, Chairman & Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, as its new President for FY 24-25. Mr. Soi takes charge from Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, erstwhile President of NATHEALTH during FY 23-24, and assumes responsibility for steering the organization towards new horizons. This was announced today in the Annual General Meeting post the 10th NATHEALTH Arogya Bharat Summit 2024.

Joining Soi in the new leadership team are Ameera Shah, Promoter & MD of Metropolis Healthcare, as Senior Vice President and Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, as Vice President. Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda, Managing Director, Dr Lal PathLabs is Treasurer and Mr Anish Bafna, CEO & MD, Healthium Medtech, is Secretary. This esteemed team of industry luminaries brings a wealth of expertise and experience to drive NATHEALTH's mission of advancing healthcare accessibility and quality across India.

Continuing in his role, Secretary General, Mr. Siddhartha Bhattacharya will lead the NATHEALTH Secretariat team in its ongoing efforts to foster strategic partnerships, bring together healthcare stakeholders across India through the regional chapters, and work with policymakers to create a synergy that will power the next wave of healthcare for all.

Speaking on his appointment as the President of NATHEALTH, Mr. Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. said, "It is a privilege to be entrusted with the presidency of NATHEALTH, especially during these transformative times for the healthcare sector. With the Prime Minister's strong commitment to Health for All and his vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, aiming for a digital and inclusive healthcare access, we are on the cusp of a significant opportunity. NATHEALTH will play a key role in partnering with the government in ensuring that the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister is realized. As President, I will make all efforts to ensure that NATHEALTH continues its efforts to build a healthcare ecosystem that thrives on inclusion, innovation and quality and partnerships."

Ameera Shah, Senior Vice President, NATHEALTH and Promoter & Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare said, "In the dynamic healthcare landscape, driven by technology and evolving patient needs, digital health solutions offer unprecedented opportunities for innovation. The private sector is today presented with a chance to lead growth and drive social impact through proactive digital transformation. Our focus should be on expanding the overall health capacity through advanced technologies to improve healthcare access, efficiency and quality. Our diversity is our strength and NATHEALTH will continue to harness best expertise and domain experience in the healthcare sector for collective efforts towards achieving universal health coverage. I am honoured to continue shaping our nation's healthcare future as part of the leadership team. My heartfelt gratitude to NATHEALTH for entrusting me with this responsibility again, and I eagerly anticipate this journey of transformation and impact."

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Vice President, NATHEALTH and Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group shared, "As we welcome the dawn of a new era in healthcare in India, I am deeply honoured to come on board as Vice President, NATHEALTH. Enabling a paradigm shift in addressing systemic issues is vital for patient well-being and industry advancement. As we envision the future of healthcare in India, integrating technology and patient safety is key, in addition to doing away with healthcare disparities and promoting equity. A comprehensive healthcare model that combines expertise, technology and highest standards of care, is essential. NATHEALTH is in a unique position to bring industry and policymakers together to bridge gaps and create a unified ecosystem that prioritizes inclusivity, quality compassion. Together, let us commit to making healthcare in India, efficient, effective and patient-centric, that truly serves the needs of every individual."

