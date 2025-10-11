Abhinav Gupta-led Stradux Honored at Times Business Awards 2025 in Hyderabad

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11: At the prestigious Times Business Awards 2025 held in Hyderabad at the Novotel HICC, Stradux Technologies Pvt. Ltd. was honored with the award for AI Disruption Startup in Fintech. The ceremony was graced by the chief guest, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism & Development of Northeastern Region, who spoke about the power of technology in transforming India's economic landscape.

Receiving the award on behalf of Stradux was its visionary founder, Abhinav Gupta Mittal a leader whose two-decade-long journey in fintech and product innovation has reshaped digital finance across multiple geographies. This recognition cements Stradux's standing in the competitive fintech ecosystem as one of India's most promising AI-led disruptors.

Abhinav brings a rare blend of domain expertise, entrepreneurial drive, and product leadership. Over his career, he has built and stewarded world-class fintech products across North America, APAC, and EMEA. His experience spans global firms such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and the National Stock Exchange, where he led product lines worth billions. Under his leadership, teams built high-performing trading platforms, algorithmic engines, and data-intensive solutions.

His domain fluency is matched by his hands-on capability: whether it's crafting PaaS architectures, driving M&A and strategy, or leading teams through design thinking and AI/ML adoption, Abhinav's skill set is broad and deep. At State Street Alpha, he managed a $5 billion product line built on Azure cloud; in prior roles, he guided rationalization and product strategy during M&A at Broadridge, and built FX, derivatives, and middle-office systems in global banking contexts.

Yet, despite an impressive resume, Abhinav retains the humility of his childhood roots. Raised in a family where dinner-table discussions revolved around markets, business cycles, and investing, he was drawn naturally toward financial systems and algorithmic thinking from an early age. That curiosity has since matured into a mission: to build disruptive fintech infrastructures that serve institutions and users alike.

Under Abhinav's stewardship, Stradux has combined AI, data analytics, and domain expertise to develop products that address real-world financial challenges. Its recognition as the AI Disruption Startup in Fintech signals both market validation and the trust the industry places in its vision.

As the fintech sector evolves rapidly, the role of AI-powered infrastructure, automation, and insight-driven decision-making becomes ever more central. Stradux is positioned at the cusp of this transformation delivering products that not only push technological boundaries but also deliver tangible value to financial institutions and their end-users.

Through this accolade at the Times Business Awards 2025, Abhinav Gupta Mittal and his team have not only been celebrated but also challenged: to scale further, innovate deeper, and make fintech more intelligent, inclusive, and transformative across India and beyond.

