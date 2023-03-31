Abhishek Goyal To Raise Equity Capital in eHealthSystem Technologies LLP up to Rs 2000 Crore

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 31: Mr. Abhishek Goyal has been appointed to raise equity capital in eHealthSystem Technologies LLP up to INR 2000 crores by the Founder Chairman, Mr. Nilesh Satish Kanade. Mr. Abhishek will be responsible for searching for potential investors who can provide financial assistance on behalf of the company. Under this role, he will have to pursue the process of documentation for financial assistance. He will be responsible for handling all the documents submission and legal steps involved in providing an agreement for financial assistance. He will also have to further negotiate in case of amendments.

Mr. Abhishek Goyal will be entitled to a commission of @5% for the entire value of the contract or any enhancement thereof as his fees exclusive of expenses for the services rendered. The commission will be subject to the Indian Tax Laws.

eHealthSystem Technologies LLP will be free to approach the same or any investors introduced by Mr. Abhishek Goyal. The investors will have to disburse the total amount received as financial assistance to the company as directed and recommended by him. The entire fees will be payable to Mr. Goyal on behalf of the company.

As the leading digital healthcare solutions provider in Pune, eHealthSystem is dedicated to developing portable, user-friendly, and secure ways to carry health records globally. The company specializes in easy-to-use, yet powerful healthcare technologies and tools. With every product, eHealthSystem strives to exceed its customer expectations with cost-effective and secure services to support healthcare.

eHealthSystem, Pune digital healthcare solutions provider, is committed to unified, connected, and interoperable healthcare services. The company offers a wide range of sustainable solutions such as high-tech diagnostics lab, health information exchange, health informatics network value chain, mother and child tracking system, preventative health checkups, digital health card for residents, remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, cloud-based hospital management system, vaccination tracker with real-time analytics, and clinic in bag. EHealthSystem delivers its services worldwide, where they have garnered acclaim at every level.

With a mission to deliver the highest quality healthcare solutions, eHealthSystem excels as the leading custom digital healthcare solutions provider. To remain at the top of the industry globally, eHealthSystem is committed to continual improvement and the formation of a dedicated team of internationally acclaimed experts, as well as state of art solutions and proven results.

“In order to make the healthcare system more integrated, we are working on establishing a wide variety of healthcare tools, including one-health systems that connect animal, plant, water, human, and soil health informatics networks. To facilitate people to draw the full advantage of digital networks of the nations,” says the Founder Chairman of eHealthSystem, Mr. Nilesh Satish Kanade.

Mr. Abhishek Goyal has been duly authorized by Mr. Nilesh Satish Kanade to raise equity capital on behalf of the company. All actual legal documentation and processing charges as well as out-of-pocket expense charges while sourcing the funds would be reimbursed to Mr. Goyal on receipt of funds raised by him from the investors.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor