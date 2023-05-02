Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 2 (/NewsVoir): Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts (APCA), an esteemed group of professional culinary pastry schools with pan Asia presence recently hosted some exclusive top influencers from the food and lifestyle industry for a French tour event. It was orgsed at the academy's state-of-the-art facility in Gurgaon and included hands-on practice for chocolate production as well as numerous sweets from around the world.

The event kicked off with a warm welcome from the - Chef Alisha Faleiro, Exec Pastry Chef and Head Chef of Gurgaon Campus, who spoke about the importance of culinary education and the role of the Academy in shaping the future of the culinary industry. The Academy is known for its world-class facilities, renowned faculty, and innovative teaching techniques that have helped numerous students pursue successful careers in the culinary world.

The activity was designed to give the influencers an immersive experience in the world of pastry and culinary arts. The Academy's team of expert chefs led interactive sessions on chocolate making, providing attendees with hands-on experience in tempering, moulding, and decorating chocolate. Influencers also got to sample a variety of desserts from different parts of the world, including French macarons, Italian Tiramisu, and Japanese Mochi, among others. The chefs shared their knowledge and expertise on the different techniques used in making these desserts, as well as their cultural significance.

Commenting on the initiative, Indika Singh, Center Head of Gurgaon Academy, the Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts said, "We are thrilled to have hosted the influencer event, that gave us an opportunity to showcase the Academy's expertise and world-class facilities to some of the most influential voices in the culinary industry. We believe that culinary education is essential in shaping the future of the culinary industry, and events like these help us promote the importance of culinary education and inspire the next generation of culinary professionals."

The Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts' influencer event was a resounding success, showcasing the Academy's expertise and world-class facilities to some of the most influential voices in the culinary industry. The event was a testament to the Academy's commitment to providing the best possible culinary education and inspiring the next generation of culinary professionals.

APCA (Academy of pastry and culinary art) is an esteemed group of professional culinary pastry schools that offers professional training courses and certification with pan asia offerings for students. APCA has pan Asia presence in Malaysia, India, Singapore, Philippines, & Indonesia, etc. Our infrastructure speaks volume with of cumulative areas of 80,000 sq ft. the academy uses cutting edge technology mixed with igneous techniques specially designed to teach the art, techniques of creating the good food in the food industry.

