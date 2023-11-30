Action Tesa introduces Studio on Wheels: A Revolution in Home Design and Renovation

New Delhi (India), November 30: Action Tesa, one of India's largest manufacturers and a pioneer in latest innovations of MDF/HDHMR & Particle Boards in India, is proud to introduce the “Action TESA Studio on Wheels.” This revolutionary mobile experiential center has been meticulously designed to bring the latest trends and innovations in interior and building solutions directly to customers’ doorsteps, making it a remarkable milestone in the industry. The Studio on Wheels has embarked on an incredible journey, covering over 3500 kilometers, reaching customers across Haryana, Punjab, J&K, and Rajasthan. The response from these regions has been nothing short of phenomenal, receiving a warm and overwhelming reception from all quarters.

This unique state-of-the-art initiative has brought together esteemed personalities from the Indian panel sector, including Architects, Interior Designers, and students from architectural institutions, Builders, Dealers, and Distributors. The presence and support of this elite fraternity have propelled the “Studio on Wheels” to new heights of recognition and appreciation.

The “Studio on Wheels” by Action TESA is more than just a mobile showcase; it is a source of knowledge enhancement for end-users, illustrating how easy-to-use panels can enhance the aesthetics of interiors while emphasizing quality, time efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. This innovative concept has been embraced by everyone who has experienced it, from interior enthusiasts to professionals, making it an invaluable resource for all.

Loaded with innovation and excellence, the “Action TESA- Studio on Wheels” is poised to reach every city, bringing the latest interior and building solutions to your doorstep. Action TESA is committed to delivering value-for-money, eco-friendly, and user-friendly engineered panel products to its customers. This initiative aims not only to educate and inform but also to connect with the architectural and interior design community, builders, and trade professionals to showcase Action TESA’s extensive range of products.

Mr. Ajay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Action TESA, expressed his excitement, saying, “We look forward to imparting knowledge about engineered panel products that provide value for money, are environmentally friendly, and user-friendly for our customers. Furthermore, we aim to create strong connections with architects, interior designers, builders, and trade professionals, showcasing our commitment to quality and innovation.”

The “Studio on Wheels” has not only set new benchmarks in customer engagement but has also become a symbol of Action TESA’s dedication to delivering excellence and innovation in the interior and building solutions industry.

About ACTION TESA: The manufacturing unit of Balaji Action Buildwell (Action TESA) is located at Sitarganj, Uttarakhand, and the corporate office is located in New Delhi. Action TESA has many milestones to its credit. Starting with being India's 1st and only brand to install, 7th generation Contiroll from Seimpelkamp GmbH & Co., Germany. With the expansion, Action TESA has become the biggest MDF manufacturer in India with an annual Production Capacity of 7,50,000 CBM.

Accredited for installing the first thin MDF/HDF plant in India

Largest company in Panel Industry of India

Introduced the DOME Technology in India, unique to every product.

Distinction of installing the first True HDF Based Laminate Wooden Flooring manufacturing facility in India

Introduced UV High Gloss Panel for the first time in India.

Further the company is committed to continue adding innovative products to the Indian Interior Infrastructure Industry viz. HDHMR, HDHMR Door, AC-5 HDF Laminated Flooring and, Boilo- BWP HDF, OrnaMatte.

Website: www.actiontesa.com

Price: On Request | Availability: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and all major cities across India, Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan through a wide distribution network.

Head Office: Action TESA, Balaji Action Buildwell, G-11, Udyog Nagar, Main Rohtak Road, New Delhi-110041, India

