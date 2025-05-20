ActivityKidz Emerges as Gurugram's Go-To Platform for Summer Camps, Play Schools and After-School Classes

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 20: ActivityKidz, the dedicated kids' activity discovery and booking platform, today announced that it has become the preferred destination for families seeking quality children's programs in Gurugram. Since its founding in 2024, the platform has attracted 1 lakh+ parents, with 20,000+ parents visiting in the last month alone and thousands of families booking or enquiring about preschools, summer camps, after-school classes, including art, badminton, cricket, dance, gymnastics, music and more.

Designed to streamline the way parents research and plan their children's schedules, ActivityKidz brings together 1,000+ verified activity providers and preschools on one easy-to-use platform. Families can filter by age, category, location, schedule, and seasonal offerings such as summer camps to uncover everything from weekend trampoline sessions to robotics camps and preschool open houses, backed by accurate, up-to-date details and parent reviews that help them book with confidence.

"As a parent myself, I know firsthand how time consuming it can be to search for trustworthy information on kids' activities," said Suraj Kedia, founder of ActivityKidz. "We built ActivityKidz so mums and dads could rely on one platform for accurate listings, saving them hours of searching and letting them spend that time creating fun memories with their children."

Momentum and Marketplace Impact

* Rapid growth: 1 lakh+ parent visits since launch; 20,000+ monthly active parents.

* Comprehensive supply: 1,000+ verified partners across preschools, sports academies, STEM clubs, art studios, and play zones, and a fast-growing roster of summer camps in Gurugram - each vetted for listing accuracy and quality.

Providers benefit as well: by listing on ActivityKidz, they reach an audience actively seeking classes and events, receive qualified enquiries, and can boost enrollments without heavy marketing spend. "When parents find the perfect sports or STEM class and the provider gains new students, everyone wins and Gurugram's learning ecosystem grows stronger," Kedia added.

Built by a Parent, for Parents

Suraj Kedia is the founder of ActivityKidz and an MBA from IIM Calcutta with 15 years of experience spanning multiple industries. Formerly VP Strategy at Zomato, he has also held leadership positions at Mahindra & Mahindra Auto, Rivigo, and Accenture. A Gurugram parent himself, Suraj launched ActivityKidz in 2024 to give families one accurate, trusted place to discover and book children's activities. The team continues to refine search algorithms and listing standards so parents always see the latest dates, prices, and availability.

What's Next

With Gurugram firmly on board, ActivityKidz is preparing to launch personalized activity recommendations and also aims to expand across Delhi NCR, bringing its accuracy driven, parent first platform to more families and providers in the region.

About ActivityKidz

ActivityKidz is Gurugram's go-to online platform for discovering and booking kids' activities, classes, preschools, and summer camps. Founded in 2024, the company aggregates verified listings - from sports academies and dance classes to weekend workshops and early learning centres - onto one trusted site, helping parents make informed choices quickly. With 1 lakh+ parents reached and 1,000+ providers onboard, ActivityKidz is transforming how families plan enriching experiences for their children. Explore more at ActivityKidz.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor