Actor Adil Hussain “Ek Betuke Aadmi Ki Afrah Raatein” Trailer Unveiled – A Cinematic Journey into Modern India’s Alienation

New Delhi (India), September 12: Prepare for an immersive cinematic experience as “Ek Betuke Aadmi Ki Afrah Raatein” releases on September 22, 2023. Under the visionary filmmaker Rohandeep Singh, Jumping Tomato Studios presents this thought-provoking film that promises to redefine Indian cinema.

Written and directed by Sharad Raj and produced by Sharad Raj, Saleem Javed, and Rohandeep Singh under the esteemed banner of A Barking Dog Films & Zaira Entertainment. The film explores themes of alienation and disconnection in modern small-town India. Set against the backdrop of Muzaffarnagar and Lucknow in 2013, it weaves three compelling stories, shedding light on lives grappling with identities amid communal forces.

Drawing inspiration from 19th-century Russian literature and Mushi Premchand’s work, the film paints a spiritual similarity between distant worlds, resonating profoundly with viewers. Utilizing the innovative technique of ‘cinema of long take,’ it captures the essence of time within a single scene, authentically conveying the flow of human experiences.

Starring Adil Hussain, Archanna Guptaa, Mia Maelzer, and Rajveer Verma, the film promises an unforgettable exploration of human emotions and societal complexities. The trailer is out now, offering a tantalizing glimpse into this cinematic tour de force.

Watch The Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YucItvYXZYs

