Actor Sonu Sood Receives Honoris Causa at Apex University's Jaipur Rajasthan 1st Convocation Ceremony, Inspiring Graduates to Make Positive Impact

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI/SRV): Sonu Sood, the acclaimed actor and philanthropist, was the centre of attention at the 1st Convocation Ceremony of Apex University Jaipur, where he received the esteemed Honoris Causa for his noble work. The event, held on 20th May 2023, at the Apex University campus in Jaipur, was a momentous occasion as graduates from various academic programmes received their degrees, diplomas, and certificates. The Honoris Causa, a prestigious award, was bestowed upon Sonu Sood by Apex University Jaipur in recognition of his exceptional contributions to society.

This accolade is reserved for individuals who have made significant impacts in their respective fields and have demonstrated outstanding social responsibility and leadership qualities. Sonu Sood's tireless efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic have garnered him nationwide recognition as a true humanitarian.

Expressing his gratitude, Sonu Sood humbly stated, "I am deeply honoured to receive this award from Apex University Jaipur. This recognition is not just for me but for all those who have supported my initiatives. It is my sincere hope that this award will inspire more people to come forward and make a positive difference in the lives of those in need."

The presence of Sonu Sood at the convocation ceremony served as an inspiration to the graduating students, reminding them of the importance of social responsibility and the potential they have to make a positive impact on society. His humanitarian work and dedication to helping those in need have made him a role model for many, and his presence at the event further highlighted the university's commitment to fostering compassionate leaders.

With a student population exceeding 10,000, Apex University has established collaborations with over 850 recruiters, resulting in more than 12,000 successful placements for its graduates. An extensive network of recruiters demonstrates the university's dedication to fostering strong industry connections and facilitating career opportunities for its students. One of the key strengths of the university lies in its highly experienced faculty, who possess deep expertise in their respective fields. The university frequently hosts guest lectures by esteemed professionals from renowned institutions such as IITs, NITs, and BITS Pilani. These guest lectures enrich the learning experience of students and provide valuable insights into the latest advancements and trends in various industries.

Moreover, Apex University has formed partnerships with industry giants like Microsoft, HP, TCS, and Cad Desk. These collaborations enhance the quality of education offered to students by ensuring that the curriculum remains aligned with industry standards and incorporates practical skills and knowledge. By partnering with these esteemed organisations, the university aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping students with the skills required to succeed in the professional world. The efforts of Apex University Jaipur have been recognised by Forbes India, which ranked the institution as the top emerging university. This is a testament to the university's commitment to excellence in education and its positive reputation among students and industry professionals.

The university's popularity is evident from the record-breaking number of applications it receives. In CUET 2023, Apex University received more than 3.53 lakh applications, while CUET 2022 saw over 3.09 lakh applications. This high demand reflects the trust and confidence students place in the university to provide them with a quality education and promising career prospects. Furthermore, to support academic excellence and promote equal opportunities, Apex University Jaipur offers CUET scholarships to deserving students that provide financial assistance to talented individuals, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their pursuit of education.

With a proud legacy of 58 years in the field of education, Apex Group Jaipur Rajasthan, remains committed to delivering top-notch education and fostering the holistic development of its students. The university achieves this through its strong connections with industries, a highly experienced faculty, and an unwavering dedication to academic excellence. As a result, graduates from Apex University are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields and make meaningful contributions to society.

