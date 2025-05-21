Actress Sezal Sharma Graces the Cannes 2025 Red Carpet with Timeless Glamour

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 21: Actress Sezal Sharma turned heads and captured hearts as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, representing Indian cinema in style and substance. Her film Dustbin, co-starring veteran actor Hemant Pandey and directed by Chandrakant Singh, was officially screened at the Indian Pavilion a proud moment for the entire team.

Clad in a mesmerizing champagne-gold couture gown with crystal embellishments and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Sezal exuded vintage Hollywood glamour with a touch of modern Indian grace. Her look was completed with statement jewels, soft waves, and glowing makeup a true red carpet vision that quickly caught the attention of international media and fashion watchers.

Beyond the fashion, Sezal's Cannes appearance carried powerful cinematic relevance. Dustbin, a thought-provoking social drama, received a warm response from viewers at the Indian Pavilion. The film delves into layered human emotions and societal realities, showcasing Sezal's range as an actress in a powerful and emotional role. Her on-screen chemistry with Hemant Pandey, known for his nuanced performances, adds further depth to the narrative.

"I'm thrilled to be here at Cannes not just as an actor, but as a storyteller," said Sezal. "Dustbin is a film close to my heart, and sharing it with a global audience at the Indian Pavilion is an unforgettable experience."

Directed by Chandrakant Singh, the film marks a significant milestone in independent Indian storytelling being recognized on prestigious global stages. The screening was attended by filmmakers, international delegates, and media representatives who praised the film's emotional weight and performance-driven storytelling.

Sezal's poised presence and powerful performance are a testament to the evolving voice of Indian cinema fearless, fashionable, and globally resonant.

