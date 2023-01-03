actyv.ai Appoints Karan Dixit as Regional Vice President - BD, Sales and GTM, Middle East, Africa and Turkey

actyv.ai, headquartered at Singapore and a category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has announced the appointment of Karan Dixit as Regional Vice President - BD, Sales and GTM (Middle East, Africa and Turkey). A techno-commercial leader, Karan comes with two decades of experience in IT, research and software - a vast majority of which has been spent within the MEA region. He has a proven track record of launching operations for start-ups in record time. He was instrumental in setting up the EMEA sales function at Joget, Inc.. Prior to this, he established UiPath, the leading RPA player, as Vice President for the MEA region. Commenting on the appointment, Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO, actyv.ai, said, "As we expand our footprint in the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Europe, Karan's expertise in creating self-sustaining partner ecosystems and rapid value realization for customers, along with building top-performing sales teams will accelerate our growth as a global technology provider. We are thrilled to have him on board!" Karan said, "actyv.ai offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring about true transformation, benefitting the entire ecosystem, making it resilient, efficient and collaborative. actyv.ai, through its path-breaking technology platform, enables the creation of digital avatars for business partners of the supply chain and provides them with responsible and sustainable credit, offering them immense growth opportunities. This region, with the incredible support and guidance of the Governments on AI and transformative business models, represents a huge partnership and investment opportunity for actvy.ai to create long-term symbiotic relationships."

