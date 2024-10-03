Adah Sharma bites into Jumboking on World Vegetarian Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 3: Popular actor Adah Sharma is known to be a staunch vegetarian. Little wonder then that she endorsed Jumboking, India's widest range of vegetarian burgers, taking to social media to express her solidarity with vegetarianism.

Adah Sharma said in a reel posted on instagram, "Most of you know I'm vegetarian and also a foodie. I love discovering newer and newer things to eat. I came across these super delicious burgers from Jumboking, so yummmmm. They have 8 amazing vegetarian flavours to choose from. I'm spoilt for choice. It's making me fall in love with burgers all over again! The perfect break in the middle of my busy day...Jumboking. Happy vegetarian day".

She also wrote in the caption, "Ek sitting mein kitne burgers khaa sakte ho? Have you tried Jumboking yet? India's widest range of VEGETARIAN burgers? The perfect break in the middle of your busy day. If it's veg, it's got to be Jumboking. Happy Vegetarian Day !! (Though har roz hona chahiye vegetarian day )".

Adah has found great resonance with both the Hindi and Telugu film industry. In addition to her blockbuster success in Hindi Cinema Kerala Stories, she was also seen in Commando 2 and Hasee Toh Phasee. In Telugu, Subramanyam for Sale among others was a success. Her OTT releases, such as Bastar: The Naxal Story, Sunflower 2, and the upcoming web series 'Reeta Sanyal' have all managed to excite curiosity and following.

Adah's endorsement for India's biggest vegetarian brand Jumboking, will be felt across all its markets- Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, where she enjoys a loyal following. Jumboking is expected to launch in Chennai next. Interestingly, Adah Sharma is a Tamilian and her name is Chamundeshwari Iyer.

