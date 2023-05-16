Adamas students set a new standard of excellence in board exams: Aritra-Anoushka's incredible performance

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 16 (ANI/ATK): Adamas International School has recently garnered significant attention for its outstanding academic performance as its students have achieved remarkable success in the ICSE and ISC board examinations. Aritro Ghosh, an exceptionally diligent student of the institution, has emerged as a top performer, attaining an extraordinary score of 99 per cent in the ICSE board exam. His remarkable achievement has secured him the impressive 5th rank nationwide, setting a new standard of excellence in academic accomplishments. Similarly, Anoushka Samanta has accomplished a remarkable feat in the ISC board exam, obtaining an outstanding score of 99.5 per cent and securing the remarkable 2nd rank across India.

The exceptional results attained by Aritro Ghosh and Anoushka Samanta stand as a testament to their unwavering commitment to academic excellence, rigorous preparation, and the invaluable guidance provided by the experienced faculty at Adamas International School.

Aritro, a consistent top performer in his school exams, has achieved phenomenal academic success without adhering to a specific and rigorous study routine. Instead, he has done all the other activities along with his siblings and cousins with whom he shares a great bond. Aritro, a cheerful yet diligent student, is described by his father, Ambarish Ghosh, as a software engineer, while his mother, Angana Deb, is a professor.

Meanwhile, Anoushka, with a keen interest in playing the violin, made a conscious decision to prioritize her studies, which ultimately paid off. Supported wholeheartedly by her father, Sumit Samanta, who works in the medical field, Anoushka embarked on an extraordinary journey towards achieving her goals. Her mother, Paramita Samanta, has been a constant pillar of support, leaving no stone unturned to ensure Anoushka's success.

Mittra Sinha Roy, the esteemed principal of Adamas International School, expressed immense pride in the exceptional achievements of Aritro Ghosh and Anoushka Samanta. She extended her best wishes to them for their future endeavors, acknowledging the significant impact their success will have in inspiring future generations of students to strive for excellence and set new benchmarks in the pursuit of knowledge.

