Adani Chairman Gautam Adani advocates green hydrogen: Paving the way for a zero-carbon future

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 16 : Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has underscored the pivotal role of Green Hydrogen in steering countries like India towards achieving net-zero emissions. In his blog for the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) titled "Reducing costs:

According to a press release by Adani, the key to leveraging green hydrogen on the road to net zero, is that Adani delves into the viability and potential of Green Hydrogen as a crucial alternative to fossil fuels, steering the world towards a cleaner and renewable future.

In the blog, available on the WEF website, Adani articulates the environmental and developmental benefits of Green Hydrogen, emphasizing its viability as a zero-emission clean fuel.

Recognizing it as the key to realizing global carbon neutrality, Adani points out that hydrogen, a potential energy storage medium, can produce electricity in fuel cells with water being the sole waste product.

Adani said, "For India, the equitable solution is not to replace one fossil fuel with another but to leapfrog to renewables and green hydrogen. The decrease in solar costs can be replicated with green hydrogen. This shift will help India achieve energy security and improve air quality in its cities".

He added, "It will also contribute to food security by eliminating the uncertainties of imported ammonia prices, a crucial component in fertilizers. Most importantly, it will offer the world a chance to avert the adverse impacts of climate change."

To unlock its full potential, the blog advocates broader adoption of Green Hydrogen, coupled with measures to decrease production costs and optimize through vertical integration, covering the entire supply chain.

The goal is to make Green Hydrogen not only environmentally friendly but also economically affordable.

Adani emphasizes that companies with backward integration will be crucial in providing the world with affordable green molecules.

The current production cost of Green Hydrogen is between USD 3-5 per kilogram, and Adani envisions a reduction towards USD1/kg for widespread adoption.

He calls for various policy support measures and a comprehensive approach to make Green Hydrogen affordable, addressing the entire supply chain from production to utilization.

In terms of India, Adani emphasizes that the equitable solution is not merely replacing one fossil fuel with another but leapfrogging to renewables and green hydrogen.

This strategic shift, Adani suggests, will contribute to achieving energy security, improving air quality in cities, and ensuring food security by eliminating uncertainties in imported ammonia prices, a crucial fertilizer component. Most significantly, it offers a global opportunity to avert adverse climate change impacts.

Adani's blog serves as a roadmap for leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders, navigating the challenges and opportunities in the evolving energy paradigm.

It provides insights into the role Green Hydrogen can play in shaping the energy landscape of the future.

Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), a part of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), is at the forefront of developing end-to-end solutions for globally competitive green hydrogen and its derivatives. ANIL's inaugural project aims to produce 1 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of green hydrogen in Gujarat, with the initial phase expected to commence production by FY2027.

Depending on market conditions, ANIL aspires to increase capacity to up to 3 MMTPA of green hydrogen in the next decade, involving an investment of approximately USD 50 billion.

