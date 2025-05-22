Adani Electricity empowers its ‘Power Warriors’ with advanced mobile thermal imaging tools

Mumbai, May 22 As Mumbai’s energy demand grows rapidly, Adani Electricity has taken a major step toward enhancing power reliability by equipping its frontline teams — “Power Warriors” — with advanced mobile infrared (IR) imaging tools.

These compact, smartphone-enabled devices are transforming how power infrastructure is monitored and maintained across the city.

Mumbai’s fast-paced redevelopment and climate shifts place growing pressure on power assets like transformers, switchgear, and distribution panels.

To stay ahead of potential faults, Adani Electricity has rolled out mobile thermal imaging devices that allow on-the-spot detection of equipment stress or overheating—often before any outward sign of failure appears.

“Our field teams can now identify and address developing issues during their first site visit — preventing power interruptions before they happen,” said the company.

With this innovation, the teams can detect and act on faults instantly and there is no need for return visits or delays.

Potential failures are caught early, ensuring power remains stable even during peak loads. Consumers experience fewer unplanned outages and faster resolution of service issues. Field decisions are data-driven, visual, and shared in real-time across teams.

An Adani Electricity spokesperson said, “This shift marks a transition from reactive maintenance to a predictive model. The new IR tools are being fully integrated into Adani Electricity’s digital operations platform”.

“Soon, every thermal image captured in the field will trigger intelligent workflows, using AI and machine learning to flag issues, allocate resources, and track trends across the grid. This creates a virtuous loop — smarter diagnostics, faster interventions, and stronger system resilience,” the spokesperson added.

Adani Electricity’s vision is to deliver a power supply that’s not just reliable but anticipates challenges before they reach your doorstep.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor