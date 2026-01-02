Adani Enterprises to launch secured NCD issue from Jan 6, offering returns up to 8.9%

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Adani Enterprises Limited, the flagship company of the Adani Group, is set to launch a public issue of secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from January 6, 2026.

The issue, which will open on Tuesday and close on January 19, 2026, carries credit ratings of CARE AA- (Stable) and ICRA AA- (Stable), reflecting a high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

The NCDs will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, and it is likely to close before January 10, 2026, subject to investor response.

Under the quarterly interest payout option, investors can choose between a 36-month tenure offering 8.48 per cent, and a 60-month tenure offering 8.62 per cent.

For those opting for annual interest pay-outs, the company is offering 8.60 per cent for 24 months, 8.75 per cent for 36 months, and 8.90 per cent for 60 months.

The issue comprises secured instruments, backed by assets of the company, and forms part of Adani Enterprises' broader strategy to diversify funding sources and strengthen its balance sheet.

Adani Enterprises operates across multiple infrastructure-focused businesses, including energy transition, transport and logistics, and integrated resource management.

The proposed sale would be the company's third public bond offering.

Adani Enterprises last raised Rs 10 billion via a public bond issue in July 2025, across two, three and five-year tranches after its first public debt issue in September 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor