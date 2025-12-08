Adani Green Energy deepens nature-positive leadership with global biodiversity disclosure framework

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 8 : Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has strengthened its sustainability roadmap by mainstreaming the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework into its enterprise-wide strategy.

This marks a significant advancement in its nature-positive approach to growth.

As per an official company statement on Monday, the TNFD framework provides organisations with a structured, science-based approach to identify, assess, manage, and disclose their dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities related to nature and biodiversity.

The company stated that this strategic integration reinforces AGEL's ambition to move beyond traditional ESG compliance and shift toward a holistic renewable energy growth model that prioritises ecological protection alongside clean energy expansion.

The company emphasised that ecological well-being must progress in tandem with national and global renewable energy goals.

Beginning in FY24, AGEL initiated comprehensive assessments across every operational site to map nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities.

This groundwork was carried out even before formally joining the TNFD Adopters group, highlighting the company's commitment to embed nature-related insights into strategic planning rather than treating them as end-of-year regulatory disclosures.

"Nature is central to our growth story. By mainstreaming the principles of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures into our operations, we are identifying opportunities to build resilient ecosystems alongside renewable energy infrastructure. Our approach is to ensure that renewable expansion actively contributes to protecting and restoring natural capital. Addressing nature-related risks in positive manner is critical for long-term business resilience and sustainable value creation for communities, investors and the planet," said Ashish Khanna, CEO, AGEL.

The TNFD framework is a global, science-led initiative founded by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, the United Nations Development Programme, the World Wildlife Fund and Global Canopy.

It provides a structured framework for organisations to identify, assess, manage and disclose nature-related risks and opportunities.

By aligning with the TNFD framework, Adani Green reinforces its position among global renewable energy companies, integrating biodiversity considerations into strategic decision-making. This supports wider conservation objectives and contributes to India's climate leadership.

Adani Green is also a signatory to the India Business Biodiversity Initiative (IBBI and IBBI 2.0). Reaffirming its long-term biodiversity goals, the company has committed to achieving No Net Loss of Biodiversity by 2030, backed by its plan to plant 27.86 million trees across project locations, further deepening its pledge to a nature-positive future.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is India's largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world, enabling the clean energy transition. AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions. AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 16.5 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to India's decarbonization goals.

