Tileswale Revolutionizes Ceramic Industry with World’s First Live Marketplace for Ceramic Tiles, Bathware, and Sanitaryware

New Delhi (India), July 3: Over millennia, what has made ceramic a prized possession across cultures is its delicate sheen and understated elegance. However, in the age of e-commerce, where goods are but a click away, for ceramics, there was no reliable site until Tileswale – which has cemented its name as the world’s first live marketplace for ceramic tiles, bathware and sanitaryware. Carrying the August stamp of StartupIndia, Tileswale, incepted in 2021, has leveraged the power of e-commerce and branding to convert the unorganized ceramic industry into a one-stop shop for both Indian and international folks.

Setting itself apart from run-of-the-mill e-commerce, the live marketplace of Tileswale gives a real-world feel of shopping in a bazaar where the consumer is directly connected with the seller. This framework not just allows competitive pricing of goods, giving the buyer an electric price range and product quality to choose from, but also helps new enterprises set up their business online. Therefore, Tileswale gives a massive boost to MSME players in the sector by helping them enhance their supply chain, thus, leaving them more time for what they are best known for curation.

Attesting to the success of its business model, Tileswale garnered a whopping 50 lakhs revenue in the first year (2021-2022) alone, followed by a phenomenal 7x growth between 2022-2023, by the end of which the revenue stood at 3.5 crore. Moreover, this massive growth curve in a niche industry such as the ceramic tiles, bathware, and sanitaryware sector is not just indicative of its potential and rising demand but also the fact that the platform, given its glowing 4.6-star-rating on Android and IOS, has cracked the code to user engagement. With a global presence in over 62 countries, around 1.5 Lakhs verified users, 105,000+ active monthly users, and about 5 lakh downloads, Tileswale has successfully bridged the miles between sellers and buyers.

Similarly, in terms of creating an organic marketplace online, which potentially buzzes 24×7, the portal has fulfilled over 22,000 requirements consisting of about 14,500 product varieties. Tilewale’s average monthly traffic value, worth over 10,000 USD, is another figure that further elaborates the platform’s excellent ability in value creation.

Tileswale’s appeal to the user comes from buyers getting multiple attractive quotes on a single requirement post. Further, the diverse portfolio means every ceramics and tiles-related need is just a click away. In fact, to get the most competitive pricing or a specific product or service, buyers can use the Directory, the application features that filters the seller type. The portal offers diverse options for ceramic tiles, bathware, sanitaryware, kitchen sinks, SPC Flooring, tiles adhesive and accessories. Also, using the multi-language Tileswale application that caters to consumers across regions, the buyers can request samples and exclusive catalogues and visit factories where the action begins.

Moreover, the users can leverage the unique AI-based feature of the application, called Tiles Visualizer, to picture and plan the aesthetics of their space, exploring thousands of options available in the live marketplace. Having selected the desired tiles options, the user can hire logistics and transport via the application and fast-track the completion of their ambitious projects. Additionally, features such as the Tiles Calculator, which helps people gauge the cost of their envisioned project, make for a desirable user experience. Finally, as the cherry on top of the cake, the consumers get access to 2500+ trendy catalogues while also being safeguarded against fraud, owing to the vigilant monitoring by the platform, which thoroughly verifies all the stakeholders involved.

From the perspective of sellers, not only does Tileswale give them a commerce platform with a no-cost business profile set-up, but it also gives them economical but effective leads and business analysis. The analysis helps the businesses optimize their game, along with the privilege of getting ready-made, target-specific marketing and branding. Topping the charts in terms of benefits of being a part of the Tileswale fold is the fact even small business owners get international exposure to 62+ countries around the globe in a market where export leads are exorbitant. Furthermore, the venture encourages the sellers to regularly seek out their space in the popular company catalogue to push their visibility among buyers and stand out in the competition. On that note, with every passing day, more and more businesses want to be part of the Tileswale ecosystem, which has, in the last two years, created a stellar track record of scalability, given that sector is set to grow at a mammoth 7.3% CAGR in the following five years, clocking a value of 12.750.4 Million USD, as reported by the IMARC Group.

Powering this massive marketplace is a team of enthusiastic and astute executives dedicated to constantly pushing the boundaries of the enterprise. The team believes that behind the success story of the brand, one factor that has been a constant is Tileswale’s zeal for endless improvement, amassing feedback from all stakeholders regularly.

Overall, the company is committed to emerging as a global leader that solves the ceramic industry’s million-dollar problems and creates infrastructure and innovation, inspired by the 9th Goal of the well-known SGD (Sustainable Development Goals) of the United Nations. With an ambitious plan of reaching 50x revenue by 2025, Tileswale is resolved to be on a steadfast path of profitability in the coming years.

For more information, please visit – https://tileswale.com/

Download the app now:

– For Android Users –

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lightlink.tileswaleApp

– For IoS Users –

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tiles-wale/id1480414835?ls=1

