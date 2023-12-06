Adani Green Energy ranks among top 3 global solar photovoltaic developer

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 6 : Leading renewable energy solutions company Adani Green Energy Limited has attained the position of the second-largest global solar photovoltaic (PV) developer, in Mercom Capital Group's latest annual global report.

According to the report, the Adani Group company's outstanding performance and contribution to the renewable energy landscape have earned it the second rank among the world's foremost solar photovoltaic developers.

With a total solar capacity of 18.1 GW encompassing operational, under-construction, and awarded (PPA-contracted) projects, Adani Green Energy solidifies its position in the global solar energy sector.

With a total capacity of 41.3 GW, France-based TotalEnergies emerged at the top, as per the report.

Gautam Adani, the Chairman, of Adani Group, said, "We are committed to large-scale renewables, developing an indigenous fully integrated manufacturing ecosystem and green hydrogen solutions."

"At the Adani portfolio level, a total investment of USD 75 billion (by 2030) on our energy transition initiatives will further our vision to have 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 and strengthen the pivotal role played by AGEL in India's glide path to decarbonisation," said the group chairman.

Mercom Capital Group, a reputable clean energy communications and research firm, has unveiled its report outlining the top ten leading global large-scale solar PV developers based on data compiled from July 2022 to June 2023.

It included data on projects with more than 1 MW capacity encompassing operational capacity, projects under construction and projects with awarded Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

The top 10 developers accounted for 145 GW of operational, under-construction, and awarded (PPA-contracted) solar projects during the reporting period.

Of this, 49.5 GW of projects were operational, 29.1MW were under construction, and 66.2 GW were in pipeline (PPA-contracted).

