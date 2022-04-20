Adani Group commits to invest Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday said the company's investment in West Bengal would exceed Rs 10,000 crore over the next decade.

Addressing the inaugural session of Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 (BGBS 2022), Adani said, "Over the next decade, we expect our total investment in Bengal to exceed Rs 10,000 crore."

The investment will help generate over 25,000 direct and indirect employments in the state.

In a separate tweet, Gautam Adani said, "What an honour to be at #BGBS2022 and hear Hon'ble CM Mamata Didi lay out her bold vision for Bengal. This is the land that gave India some of its greatest Freedom Fighters. The Adani Group is committed to invest and make a difference to this great land of Bengal."

